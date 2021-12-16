It is clear that the series are a recurring topic of conversation on social networks, and The Squid Game and The Paper House are the most mentioned in them above productions based on franchises such as Star wars or Marvel

Who has never said the typical phrase of “one more chapter and I go to bed“? The fever for television series has arrived with platforms such as Netflix, HBO Max or with Amazon Prime, among others, which offer users a large catalog of titles with which they can spend hours and hours watching one chapter after another.

Without going any further, according to Digital report 2021 from Hootsuite , the world’s leading social media management platform, and We Are Social, Spanish Internet users spend a daily average of 3 hours and 22 minutes watching television, either on demand or streaming.

There are many series that have gathered millions of viewers in front of their screens while keeping them on edge. According to the Hootsuite report, and according to Flixpatrol, the five most popular series on Netflix in September 2021 globally were, in first place The Money Heist, Secondly Lucifer, in third place Sex education, in fourth place Clickbait and fifth The Squid Game.

There is no doubt that the series have become a great distraction and a very good form of entertainment, in addition, every time we finish a chapter of our favorite series it is common to go to social networks to comment on it and share our impressions with other users .

For this reason, Hootsuite has analyzed, from January 1 to December 8, the popularity of five of the most talked about series this year in our country, as well as the hashtags used for each of them on Twitter. The Squid Game, The Money Heist, Sex education, You Y The Handmaid’s Tale have accumulated a total of 334,928 mentions in Spain in the period analyzed, being the 52% made by men and the 48% by women.

The Squid Game, the South Korean drama and suspense series released on September 17, 2021, is the one that has accumulated the most mentions in our country during the analyzed period, with a total of 144,104. But nevertheless, is the one that has generated the most negative feeling, 29%, compared to 13% that is positive. In addition, it is men who have spoken the most about it, 57%, compared to 43% who are women. The hashtag #eljuegodelcalamar has received 7,748 tweets.

The last season of the Spanish series The Money Heist, which premiered in September this year, has achieved 132,451 mentions, which positions it in second place. The positive feeling is the same as in The Squid Game, 13%, while the negative drops to 19%. Here, men are still the ones who are most interested in her, 52%. Some of the hashtags used, #lcdp and #lacasadepapel, have been used in 3,732 and 1,350 tweets, respectively.

In third place in the ranking we find Sex education. The third season of this comedy-drama premiered on September 17, 2021 and the series has achieved a total of 37,544 mentions in Spain, between January 1 and December 8. Here they are the ones who have shown the most interest on Twitter, 58% of the mentions being made by women and 42% by men. This series is the one more positive feeling has generated, 24% compared to 19% which is negative. The hashtag #sexeducation has been used a total of 2,674 times.

The Handmaid’s Tale, with 18,654 mentions, 17% positive sentiment and 28% negative, ranks fourth. Season four of the American series premiered on April 26, 2021 and are the women (55%) those who have spoken the most about her on social networks. His hashtag #elcountdelacriada has been used 1,165 times in the analyzed period.

Finally, the series that has generated the fewest mentions of the five has been You (2,085), which places it in fifth place in the ranking. However, it is the series that has generated the most interest in women63%, while 37% of the mentions have been made by men. You count with one 13% positive and negative sentiment on Twitter, and his hashtag #younetflix has been used 637 times during the period analyzed.

Are you missing a series in this list?