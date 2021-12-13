Sneakers are one of the most important elements when practicing any sport since they help us to feel comfortable and comfortable. There are different brands and forms and we are going to recommend some to give you these holidays:

The shoes that Vitónica editors recommend for running

Adidas Runfalcon 2.0





If you like to walk or want to start running, you are shoes They are a good option since they have breathable mesh fabric. The sole is cushioned and the tongue and ankle areas are padded. Our colleague Vanesa Soto recommends them: “They told me about them and they seem to me to be an economical option that helps those beginners in the world of sports. A good choice”

Its price is 39.99 euros (before 44.99 euros).

Nike flex





The flexibility and lightness they are combined in these shoes achieving a smooth and natural movement when running. Breathable mesh fabric keeps your foot dry on a long ride. Our colleague Gabi Gottau wears these shoes and has told us why: “They are my favorites because they are light, soft and I use them both for running and training.”

Its price is 59.99 euros.

Nike Flex Experience Run 10

Under Armor HOVR Mega 2 Clone





The last technology in shoes, without a doubt, they are this model that has a connection with UA MAPMYRUN to follow the metrics of the race. The sole gives the sensation of zero gravity to reduce the impact on the tread. Our colleague Liliana Fuchs is a faithful buyer of this brand and talks about its models like this: “I am faithful to them because it was the first brand I tried when I started running more” seriously “, and they have always given me good results. light but have very good cushioning on asphalt, good grip and respond well to uneven ground or rain. They do me no harm and hold my foot well without discomfort. For my pace, I don’t usually do outings of more than 10- 12 km are perfect. “

Its price is 106.46 euros.

Under Armor HOVR Mega 2 Clone Women’s Running Shoes – AW21-42.5

Under Armor HOVR Sonic 2





Some slippers all terrain They have a rubber sole that is resistant to abrasion and reduces impacts. The inner sole is removable for greater comfort, adapting to the foot of each user. Our colleague Liliana Fuchs has it clear: “This brand is very good for running in outdoor areas, since I tried it I loved it”.

Its price is 112.58 euros.

Under Armor HOVR Sonic 2, Men’s Running Shoes, Black Black White White 002, 40.5 EU

Under Armor Flor velociti wind





A model very light that gives the feeling of not wearing anything on the feet, but without losing cushioning in the tread. They have a lace closure and breathable synthetic material. The Flow Velociti Wind running shoes from Under Armor are Iria Reguera’s favorites for running. This is what she says about them: “The lightest that I have tried, because they do without the rubber sole. This does not affect the cushioning at all and the feeling is almost as if you were not wearing anything. In addition, they have a grip very good and the shoe adapts to the movements of your foot. I love running with them “

Its price is 86.48 euros.

Under Armor Men’s Velociti 01 Road Running Shoe

The shoes Vitonica editors recommend for CrossFit and training

Reebok Speed ​​21 TR





Are quite durable and they are trained to endure high intensity sports disciplines. It includes a small wedge in the midsole that provides balance in weight lifting exercises and in lateral movements. Our colleague Ángel Gardachal has told us why he recommends this model: “I used them for about four years and if I threw them away it is because they were ashamed of the wear, of course, they had. The sole and stability were almost those of the first day, that at the final is what interested me in the room. The wear was more aesthetic than functional and I have given them a jog since they were practically my training and daily shoes “

Its price is 109.95 euros.

Air Zoom Superrep 2





For classes HIITThese are a good choice since they have a much wider forefoot area than conventional ones. It has Zoom Air technology that absorbs impacts and transmits energy. Our colleague Vanesa Soto chooses this model: “The shape of the sole helps to perform all exercises without problem and they are also very original.”

Its price is 89.97 euros (before 119.99 euros).

Under Amour Project Rock 4





For the most demanding workouts, these shoes They include aspects such as TPU materials to be more resistant than other models. UA HOVR technology returns the energy used in every movement and aids in weight lifting. Our colleague Guille Andreu recommends this model: “I like it a lot because of the mesh it has and they are very popular among athletes.”

Its price is 150 euros.

UNDER ARMOR PROJECT ROCK 4

Under Armor UA HOVR Rise 3 Print





A funny print that will accompany you in your training sessions or in your high-impact disciplines. They favor natural movement and, being flexible, allow weight to be lifted while maintaining contact with the ground. Our colleague Liliana Fuchs recommends it to us: “They don’t have a too high price and the quality is very good, in addition the multicolored design gives that different touch”.

Its price is 82 euros.

Under Armor UA HOVR Rise 3 Print, Sneakers, Concrete-Halo Gray-Phoenix Fire, Size 9 US (42.5 EU)

