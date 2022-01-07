The sports millionaires love the most

When talking about the sports that millionaires love the most, Golf immediately comes to mind and, to tell the truth, that thought is correct.

Sometimes, it gives the impression that some things are aimed at certain types of people, be it in the cinema, art, gastronomy and even sports.

In the latter case, that of sports, it is generally thought that Gold, Formula 1, Tennis and other disciplines are sports that, although they can attract all types of audiences, are more directed towards an audience with a net worth very high.

In the end, it is a totally relative matter, although, yes, it does not stop drawing attention that, when we watch these sports on television, we usually see that a group of fans who fulfill the stereotypes of the common millionaire.

A recent study of Wealth-X opens, in a more detailed way, the debate on those sports that millionaires love the most, those people who generate assets between five and 30 million.

According to this analysis, which examines the interests, passions and hobbies of rich people, a quarter of the people who were analyzed like sports and even practice it, either as a leisure activity or simply to relax.

This leads one to think that, in reality, each of the sports indicated in the above graph are mere entertainment for that sector, rather than being a profession.

Now, as we can see, yes, Golf is the sport that is most popular among millionaires, because of the total number of people surveyed, 18.6 percent practice it or watch it on television.

In second place, as incredible as it may seem, soccer appears with 11.3 percent of. In fact, according to Wealth reports, wealthy people are more likely to watch soccer than to play it, although, noteworthy, commercial participation in the sport by wealthy people has skyrocketed over the last decade.

With 10.9 percent, skiing appears, a sport that is known for its luxurious and exclusive resorts, which are preferred by the rich.

In the Wealth list, tennis, basketball, American football, cycling and baseball are added, a fact that draws attention that, at least among the eight places, there is not Formula 1.