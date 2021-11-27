This calculation is completely subjective, so it would be more accurate to estimate that approximately 600 mAh can offer you between half an hour and an hour of use.

That said, we have created a table with the models that we have analyzed so that you can compare which are the sports cameras with the greatest autonomy:

Sports cameras with greater autonomy Position Camera Battery Estimated duration 1 Insta360 Titan 10,000 mAh 16.6 hours 2 Insta360 Pro 2 5,100 mAh 8.5 hours 3 Insta360 Pro 5,000 mAh 8.3 hours 4 Cycliq Fly12 4,200 mAh 7 hours 5 SJCAM A20 2,650 mAh 4.4 hours 6 Fimi Palm Gimbal Camera 2 2,600 mAh 4.3 hours 7 GoPro Hero 9 Black 1,720 mAh 2.8 hours 8 Insta360 One X2 1,630 mAh 2.7 hours 9 Akaso Brave 7 1,350 mAh 2.2 hours 10 DJI Osmo Action 1,300 mAh 2.1 hours

However, to achieve the maximum autonomy that you can get out of each battery, you will have to do without some elements that are the ones that consume the most battery.

Limit Wi-Fi usage

To begin with, the wifi mode it is one of the biggest autonomy thieves, since it keeps your camera emitting and receiving data all the time. If you are not going to stream video or transfer photos to your computer, turn it off.

Display: the less the better

The second element capable of quickly depleting the battery from your sports camera is the screen. The latest versions of these devices have panels with a surprising level of brightness and resolution, which has a negative impact on autonomy.

Record at a lower resolution

You just bought your sports camera with 4K resolution and we tell you to record at a lower resolution, have we gone crazy? Well no, because recording at the maximum resolution that your device allows will make it consume more energy.

In addition, many users record in 4K resolution, but they may not have a suitable screen later to get the most out of that content. In other words, choose well when to fight your battles and carefully select when you want to use 1080p or 4K mode.

Always carry a spare battery

Finally, one of the best tips we can give you is to invest in getting one or two batteries extra for your camera. This will double or triple its autonomy and allow you to focus on your activity without thinking about how much video time you have left.

Home sports cameras with more autonomy

Well, as you have already seen in the table above, we have selected the 10 sports cameras with greater autonomy From the market. We start with the four domestic models for all types of users.

DJI Osmo Action: for the more adventurous

The popular drone brand, which we already talked about in our article, also has a range of sports cameras most interesting. Specifically, the Osmo Action has a battery of 1,300 mAh with which you can get between one and two hours of use.

It has 4K recording at 30 fps or Full HD 1080p at 120 or 240 fps, so you can get a very high quality video … if you sacrifice its autonomy, Sure. For the rest, it has a microSD card slot so you can have a maximum storage of up to 64 GB.

Akaso Brave 7: economical and balanced

Akaso is one of the best known manufacturers and has a wide variety of sports cameras. And with the Brave 7, its highest range, we find a camera with many functionalities, such as 4K recording, 20 Mpx photos or voice control.

His battery, of 1,350 mAh, it is a little more powerful than the previous model on the list, but its autonomy is more or less the same. It all depends on the use you give it and the quality to which you record, but we are talking about between 1 and 2 hours of more or less normal use.

Insta360 One 2X: recording at 5.7K

Not long ago the brand Insta360 it was known as “the Chinese GoPro”. However, this manufacturer has managed to carve out its own niche in the market thanks to examples such as the One 2X. A very complete camera that comes with a battery of 1,630 mAh which further increases its maximum autonomy above two and a half hours of use.

Although the best of this camera is in its two lenses, capable of capturing the best video quality and its sensor, which will allow you to record in 5.7K resolution at 30 fps. A real machine to create videos for posterity.

GoPro Hero 9 Black: the rival to beat

The Hero 9 Black is the last to reach the ranks of Gopro and it could not be missing from our list. Within the home sports cameras, it has a battery of 1,720 mAh, 30% more than the previous model, which will allow you to get between 2 and 3 hours of autonomy depending on the use.

Because it is capable of recording in 5K resolution at 30 fps, or in 4K at 60 fps, so you can capture the best moments of all your adventures. In addition, it has a 20 MP sensor for your photos and other very interesting functions, such as stabilizer, voice control or the possibility of capturing images in RAW.

Special cameras with a lot of autonomy

In the next section, we analyze some of the sports cameras with a design more focused on certain sports activities. This allows them to expand their dimensions to incorporate even more powerful batteries.

Fimi Palm 2: a sports gimbal

Within the market for action cameras, gimbal are beginning to be imposed as more than interesting options. In fact, this type of product has an extra space (the handle) where much more powerful batteries can be installed than those carried by other sports cameras.

This makes the Fimi Palm 2 take a significant step up, by incorporating a 2,600 mAh battery. With it, this gimbal with three-axis stabilizer, wide-angle lens and 4k recording at 30 fps is capable of reaching four hours of use.

SJCAM A20: perfect for your body

Another of the most interesting alternatives that we can find in the market of sports cameras is the TO 20. A device known as a body cam that extends its maximum autonomy to 4.4 hours while maintaining the same format as traditional sports cameras.

It has a large 2.33-inch screen, night mode and 2K recording at 24 fps. In addition, it comes with a Sony sensor that puts the icing on the cake, with a camera of up to 16 MP and a storage capacity of 64 GB.

Cycliq Fly12 CE: perfect for cyclists

We end this special section with one of the cameras that has surprised us the most on the entire list. It’s about the Ghost XL from Drift, a brand specialized in sports cameras for cyclists that presents a compact option that you can use in any two-wheeled vehicle thanks to its support.

In this case, we have an ostensibly larger device, which has a battery of 3,000 mAh, enough to reach seven hours of use (although the manufacturer promises up to nine in 1080p mode). But the most interesting thing is that it will also serve as an LED spotlight to illuminate your night routes.

Maximum autonomy

And finally, we end with a series of cameras from the queen of autonomy: Insta360. Their professional range of sports cameras have outrageous batteries that will allow you to use them for much longer.

Insta360 Pro 2 – For Demanding Professionals

In the last section of sports cameras we find the professional models of Insta360. A range of two devices, each more powerful, whose first step is the Pro. An option that has very good autonomy, but that is surpassed by the Insta360 Pro 2, which offers a battery of 5,100 mAh. This guarantees an autonomy of between 6 and 8 hours depending on the use.

Inside it houses the powerful stabilizer FlowState, one of the best on the market and a sensor that will allow you to record in 8K resolution. Very high-end performance for one of the best sports cameras on the market.

Insta360 Titan: the best autonomy

If you have come to this article looking for the sports camera with the most autonomy in the world, you have found it. The Insta360 Titan It is a real beast that has a battery of, hold on, 10,000 mAh. This allows you professional recordings of more than 10 hours, which can take even much longer.

In addition, it has eight sensors to make recordings with 11K resolution and even high-resolution VR videos. If you want the best sports camera on the market, and you don’t care what it costs, this is the top model in terms of specifications.

The more autonomy, the higher the price

The sports cameras they fulfill a very specific function that can hardly be satisfied by other devices. Perhaps for this reason, manufacturers have been adapting to different users and their way of using them.

So, if you are looking for what is the sports camera with greater autonomy, you will have to search among the professional range of Insta360, which offers you the best of the best. Of course, be prepared to invest a large amount of money, since they are not cheap at all.

In the event that your activity is going to be more domestic, so to speak, the model that we liked the most is the A20 Bodycam from SJCam. With it you can record for hours without worrying about the battery.