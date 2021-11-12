Get ready to get back to theorizing, in a comedy key, about the identity of the character that gives the series its title. In 2022 the American platform Hulu plans to release ‘How I Met Your Father’, the late spin-off of ‘How I Met Your Mother’ and we can already see a first image.

A simple photo, with the cast already characterized on the iconic Brooklyn Bridge (a recreation on the set of California to make a scene set), kicks off the filming of the fiction, starring Hilary Duff alongside Francia Raisa, Suraj Sharma, Tien Tran, Chris Lowell and Tom Ainsley.

Starting from the same idea as the original series, the co-creators Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger They narrate the experiences of Sophie (Duff), who in the future will begin to narrate to her son how she met his father, beginning the story in 2021, when she and her friends are trying to find out who they are and what they want to do with their life.

Kim cattrall (‘Sex and the City’) will be in charge of embodying the Sophie of the future, with a role similar to that of Bob Saget in the original sitcom. From Hulu they have not given a specific release date, but it is expected to be throughout 2022.