The Lord of the Rings is one of the most mythical sagas in cinema, but Marvel Studios believes that the Spider-Man trilogy is up to the task.

The trilogy of Spider-man formed by Homecoming (2017), No way home (2019) and No way home (2021), has had a spectacular ending that is sweeping the cinema. But also, Kevin Feige, boss Marvel studios compares it like this with The Lord of the rings.

“In the way that The Return of the King (2003), was a kind of celebration and culmination of all that incredible work that had been done in that trilogy, this is a celebration of both our Spider-Man trilogy and the others. Five incarnations of Spider-Man that had happened before.

Tom rothman SONY added: As the third lord of the rings, this is the conclusion of an epic series and is quality commercial cinema. Black Panther was a quality commercial cinema. It is essential that the Academy does not lose its connection with quality commercial cinema.

Kevin Feige made it clear that people should go back to the movies.

“It’s a celebration of watching movies at the theater… The culmination of the Spider-Man trilogy was not streamed and was not available at home. People had to get in their car and drive to a movie theater and watch this with other people. That, to me, is the magic of movies. So this has been very, very significant for our industry. “

In Marvel studios Y Sony They want this movie to go to the Oscars, that’s what Tom Rothman put it: “This is a big picture on the big screen at a time when the big screen experience is fighting for its life. This is an opportunity for the Academy to take a hit on the big screen.

Do you like this Spider-Man trilogy starring Tom Holland? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.