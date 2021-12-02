The arrival of the month of December not only means Christmas, the end of the year, holidays, among other events, but also The main event for Marvel fans is the premiere of Spider-Man No Way Home o No way home as it has been translated into Spanish. And is that this movie is set to be the highest grossing of the year with an abysmal difference, this being something that can already be seen thanks to the enormous success in the pre-sale of the tickets, which has caused many movie pages to be down.

Given this premise, it is obvious that many hope to see how the three Spider-Man movies, Holland, Maguire and Garfield, come together on the big screen, being this data, which not yet officially revealed, the one that is causing the most excitement. Of course, until then the entry of the multiverse into the MCU as a result of the second trailer of the film, which shows us the characters of Doctor Octopus, Green Goblin, Electro, Lizard and Sandman as we saw them in the Webb and Raimi movies. With this idea, Amy Pascal has spoken out about the Marvel multiverse.

Amy Pascal talks about the multiverse in Spider-Man No Way Home

First of all, it must be clarified that what Amy Pascal says has no major impact on the UCM, since, for example, in his day he mentioned that Venom was within this universe, this being something that is not like that. Be that as it may, Pascal claims that the three universes operate in a complementary way to each other, the same way that The animated Spider-verse movie can also coexist with the Marvel multiverse in addition to the characters that can be seen in Sony movies such as Venom, Morbius and Kraven the Hunter.

In this way, the Sony production company talks about how there is respect between all films so that they make sure that they all add new things without clashing with the previous ones. Yes indeed, It should be noted that this cannot be limited to three universes alone, since after the events of Avengers Endgame, Scarlet Witch and Vision, Loki and What If…? it is clear that Marvel is more open than ever to the idea of ​​a multiverse within the most successful film franchise.