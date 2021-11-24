The OnePlus 10 Pro has been leaked and the supposed specifications of this device suggest that it would be a worthy rival to high-end smartphones.

This year OnePlus has decided to halt its pace of mobile updates and, therefore, the version of its flagship phone with the 21st letter of the Spanish alphabet has not come to light. And, is that, the OnePlus 9T Pro does not exist this 2021 and it seems that it is for the Asian firm to do everything with the OnePlus 10 Pro.

Despite the fact that the terminal only exists in the collective imagination, the supposed specifications have already come to light. Inside this device, what is expected is a staging of the best at the component level and this means having the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1.

Yes, it sounds weird to call Qualcomm processors this way; but this is how the company wanted it and it is necessary to follow the rules regarding nomenclatures. This processor would be accompanied by 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM memory and by 128 GB or 256 GB of storage respectively.

The RAM is expected to be LPDDR5 and the storage to be UFS 3.1, let’s go, the OnePlus 10 Pro would arrive with enough power to be a top-notch high-end. The autonomy would be marked by a 5,000 mAh battery, although the speed of fast charge.

Being a high-end device, the screen would be 6.7 inches with QHD + resolution and, of course, it would not skimp on hertz, so it is expected that it will mount a panel with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. This panel would be Super AMOLED which would offer bright colors in addition to real blacks.

The camera section would be composed of a 48-megapixel main sensor followed by a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle secondary sensor and, in addition, an 8-megapixel telephoto. The front camera is expected to be 32 megapixels, all these details will have to be confirmed by OnePlus at launch.