LaSalud.mx.-One year after its opening, the Specialized Clinic “San Fernando” of the Institute of Security and Social Services of State Workers (ISSSTE) that offers comprehensive care to beneficiaries living with HIV, will start a pilot project of Telementory, with the aim of extending its service model throughout the country, as well as Mutual Help Groups to promote healthy lifestyle strategies, reported the CEO, Luis Antonio Ramirez Pineda.

At the Institute, he said, we are committed to supporting risk groups, for this reason, in the midst of the pandemic, this clinic was inaugurated to provide quality services to people living with HIV and AIDS, which is added to the follow-up provided in units second and third level.

Ramírez Pineda pointed out that the Telementory program will begin in the state of Baja California Sur, and later extend it to other entities in the country.

For his part, the Health Regulatory Director, Ramiro López ElizaldeHe pointed out that “San Fernando” Specialized Clinic is the result of the Institute’s approach with community activists living with HIV to strengthen comprehensive, dignified and individualized care.

He said that among the services offered are the consultations of infectology, nutrition, psychology and psychiatry; state-of-the-art antiretroviral treatment; viral load and CD4 laboratories so that the beneficiaries lead a normal work, family and emotional life.

The director of the clinic, Daniel Badillo ArriagaHe added that rapid tests for hepatitis C, syphilis infection and HIV detection are provided to the entire population. In addition, it provides counseling on contraceptive methods and sexually transmitted infections; attention available from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Specialized Clinic “San Fernando” has provided in a year more than 534 infectology consultations, 65 patients are being monitored by the nutrition area and more than 500 rapid tests for HIV, syphilis and hepatitis C have been carried out. Similarly, the mental health area cares for 160 patients whose conditions range from adjustment disorder to stress acute.

