The Toyota division in the United States presents a new special edition of the Toyota GR Supra. The Japanese sports car that, since its launch, has failed to captivate customers, now debuts new products for 2022. A significant boost in sales with a series of ultralight parts made with aerospace technology.

The Toyota GR Supra It was the first big bet of the Japanese to return to a market category that they abandoned long ago, that of sports cars. Born from the agreement with BMW, the two-door coupe was presented as a global production model, available in the domestic market of Japan, in Europe and in the United States, where it has not curdled since its launch.

The reason that led Gazoo Racing to present important new features to distinguish it from the Old Continent model. Although the aesthetic section has not been touched up until now, in terms of performance there are differences, since the six-cylinder 3.0-liter biturbo engine has 340 hp in Europe and 387 hp in the new world. Now, with a view to 2022, Toyota’s North American division is once again implementing changes to the model, making it a special edition limited to 600 units of the Toyota GR Supra A91-CF Edition.

The Toyota GR Supra A91-CF Edition presents a more aggressive image with the extra carbon fiber

The Toyota GR Supra A91-CF Edition, indicated for the most fans

The chosen name contains two consonants that already give a glimpse of what this special edition offers. The letters «CF» are the initials of the lightweight material par excellence found in the vast majority of sports cars on the market, the carbon fiber. And it can be seen in its purest form in the new spoiler occupying the front apron, designed in a special way, at the same time that it bends slightly downwards at the ends like a shark’s dorsal fin, also ascending towards the front fins.

The side skirts are also made of this material, as are the inserts in the lowest part of the rear wings, just at the edge of the rear overhang. Above the ‘duck tail’ shaped boot lid, a slim spoiler completes the package of novelties, elegantly contrasting with any of the proposed body colors, ‘Absolute Zero White’ and ‘Nitro Yellow’. The alloy wheels are 19 inches, and they are presented in matte black as standard, and in matte gray as an option.

Toyota has not shown the interior of the GR Supra A91-CF Edition, but it has described a truly unique atmosphere. Both, as there are no different coating or upholstery options, with leather and Alcantara dominating the cabin and in a single truly explosive combination: in red and black with special contrast stitching on the front seats, which have electrical regulation in multiple positions. In addition, the stainless steel sports pedals also match the dashboard trim with carbon inserts and the leather-wrapped steering wheel with perforated grip areas. Its price? $ 76,128 which, at the same time, represents just over 56,000 Euros.