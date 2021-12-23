Porsche purists are in luck. The brand has prepared a great novelty with which it will start the next year 2022. It is the Porsche 911 Sport Classic, a special variant of the German sports car that is presented with a more aggressive aesthetic, and that we can again see in what will be its last spy photos.

More than two years in tests, and millions of kilometers, have accumulated the prototypes of the Porsche 911 Sport Classic. A development that is coming to an end, because the German brand has already set a presentation date for this peculiar limited edition. One more in the range of the 992 generation, like the one that was also offered in the 997.

This will be the first great novelty of the German brand, so these spy photos of the sports model are possibly the last we will see before his debut scheduled for next February. The sighting has taken place in the middle of a public highway in Germany, practically without any camouflage on the bodywork that hides or blurs the details of this most special 911 that, without a doubt, will be an object of desire among purists.

The camouflage on the Porsche 911 Sport Classic 2022 is minimal, just on the taillights

The 2022 Porsche 911 Sport Classic will offer unique details

A final round of tests to finish adjusting the settings of the different on-board systems and driving dynamics prior to entry into production. As you can see, the 911 Sport Classic will stand out for a series of very special details that you will not see in other versions of the model. It is the case of roof panel in a double bubble design, with a slightly sunken center section, with lines that visually continue through the front hood.

But, without a doubt, what really catches the eye is the dovetail-shaped rear spoiler inherited from the 1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7, still with some camouflage on the sides. Special details that add to the unprecedented bodywork typical of the 911 Turbo, but whose characteristic air intakes positioned behind the rear doors they have evaporated. A few more than powerful wheel arches, which house large Fuch forged alloy wheels with a more than generous diameter, with a central locking nut, low-profile tires and a brake system to match.

According to our information, Porsche will launch the 911 Sport Classic in a limited edition to 2,000 units worldwide, without rear seats to lighten the weight. In just over two months we will discover all the details and its price, also confirming its specifications that are still a mystery. While some bet on the mechanical configuration of the 911 GTS – six 3.0-liter biturbo cylinders and 475 CV – there is another line much more suggestive: the same engine of 6-cylinder boxer 911 Turbo, 3.8 liters but “flat” up to 550 hp, transferring the power to the rear wheels and with a 6-speed manual transmission. Thirty fewer and lighter horses, the perfect ingredients for this special edition in honor of the “duck tail” of the 70s.