For a full year, the star brand has made it a habit to offer a special edition of its newest models, and the new electric seater SUV is no exception. The Mercedes EQB Edition 1 already has prices in Spain.

All new Mercedes models that go on sale are available for a full year with the special edition “Edition 1”. A very interesting incentive for those who want to enjoy their car with unique aesthetics and equipment. These are the qualities of this special edition that also reaches the new Mercedes EQB.

The Seven-seater electric SUV has already been put on sale in Spain, with two versions of high power and 4MATIC all-wheel drive, in combination with three finishes. But, in addition, the German firm also offers in our country the exclusive Mercedes EQB Edition 1.

The Mercedes EQB Edition 1 is a special edition with exclusive details

The equipment of the Mercedes EQB Edition 1 is unique

Based on the highest finish in the range, the “AMG Line”, it adds certain details that make it much more special, such as the “AMG Night” package which, among other details that we will break down below, is perfectly distinguished by the large 20-inch cast aluminum wheels in multi-spoke design with copper-colored reflections, and the mirror housings, roof bars or glass edge painted black.

Inside, the backlit spiral effect décor is featured, as is the the seams of the seats and door panels in the usual blue color representing Mercedes EQ. The standard equipment is practically infinite, with the following elements:

Progressive Line

20-inch alloy wheels

«LED High Performance» headlights

Longitudinal bars for the ceiling in polished aluminum

Ambient lighting

Reversing camera

Automatic climate control «THERMOTRONIC»

Tailgate «EASY-PACK»

Puncture repair kit «TIREFIT»

Digital radio

Active lane departure detector

Active Brake Assist

Speed ​​limit indicator

Automatic high beam lights

Lighting and visibility package

Comfort seat package

Cargo compartment package

Double cup holder

Heated front seats

Touch Control multifunction sports steering wheel

Nappa leather lined steering wheel rim with flat bottom section and perforated grip area

Black vehicle key with chrome frame

Black second vehicle key with rose gold frame

Threshold slats with blue illuminated ‘EQB’ lettering

Backlit spiral-effect trim elements

AMG cosmetic kit

Dark tinted heat-insulating glass from B-pillar

Upholstered in “Neva Gray” leather with blue “CYBER CUT”

AMG front and rear apron

AMG Black Panel radiator grille in ‘Twin Blade’ design and frame in high-gloss black

Glossy black wing plate with blue ‘EQB’ lettering

Emblems Edition

Longitudinal roof rails in black

10.25-inch digital instrument cluster

10.25-inch MBUX multimedia touchscreen

AMG brushed stainless steel pedals with rubber studs

Floor mats with blue “Edition 1” lettering and blue piping

The interior of the Mercedes EQB Edition 1 features multiple blue accents

The Mercedes EQB Edition 1 is offered in two versions

The new Mercedes EQB Edition 1 is offered with the same two versions available in the range, those of the EQB 300 4MATIC and EQB 350 4MATIC. Both with two electric motors and with maximum powers of 168 kW –228 hp– and 215 kW, equivalent to 286 hp. The two also share the same lithium-ion battery with a net capacity of 66.5 kWh, so the maximum range is 422 kilometers, according to the WLTP cycle.

The EQB is recharged via an on-board charger with a power of 11 kW, so in a fast charging point you need only 32 minutes to recover 80% of full capacity. A figure with which you can travel 337 kilometers.

Prices Mercedes EQB EDITION 1 2022 in Spain

Version Edition 1 EQB 300 4MATIC € 63,215.10 EQB 350 4MATIC € 65,440.10

Prices valid from December / 2021 without including discounts or other promotions