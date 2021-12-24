We already have the complete list of Spaniards who have managed to enter the Guinness Book of Records during this 2021. From a man who makes rings to an Olympic Karate champion. This is the full list.

For many, the Guinness Record is a book where you can spend the afternoon looking at curiosities. Or rather discovering the free time that people have when it comes to achieving really curious feats (some even questionable).

But the reality is that people put a lot of effort into being the best at a specific task in order to be part of a select group made up of a few thousand people.

Now that 2021 has come to an end the organization of the Guinness Record has published a list with the Spanish who have achieved a record during this year. This is the complete list in which surely more than one sounds like something to you, let’s find out:

Be very careful if you see this tree: according to the Guinness Record, it is the most dangerous tree in the world. It is very toxic and can be fatal to humans.

Alejandro Soler, more muscle-ups on rings in an hour : On February 1, 2021, Alejandro Soler Tarí performed 156 muscle-ups on rings in Alicante. Alejandro also held the record for the most push-ups in a minute carrying a 100-pound pack: 49.

: On February 1, 2021, Alejandro Soler Tarí performed 156 muscle-ups on rings in Alicante. Alejandro also held the record for the most push-ups in a minute carrying a 100-pound pack: 49. Christian López, longer with a bicycle balanced on his chin: On April 25, 2020, Christian Roberto López Rodríguez balanced a bicycle on his chin for 9 minutes and 41.29 seconds in Toledo.

On April 25, 2020, Christian Roberto López Rodríguez balanced a bicycle on his chin for 9 minutes and 41.29 seconds in Toledo. The Grefg, Most Concurrent Viewers on a Twitch Broadcast: On January 11, 2021, David TheGrefg Cánovas Martínez reached a peak audience of 2,468,668 simultaneous viewers on Twitch in Alhama de Murcia.

On January 11, 2021, David TheGrefg Cánovas Martínez reached a peak audience of 2,468,668 simultaneous viewers on Twitch in Alhama de Murcia. Enrique Stuyck, more letters to the editor published in one year (same newspaper): Between May 29, 2019 and May 28, 2020, the sports newspaper Diario AS published 84 letters to the editor written by Enrique Stuyck Romá.

IBM has just announced a new milestone in the quantum computing sector: they have created the most powerful quantum computer to date, being capable of operating with 53 qubits. Read: 70% of officials believe that most of their work can be done from home

Álvaro Martín Mendieta, the fastest time to put the laces on a pair of shoes and tie them : On August 7, 2020, Álvaro Martín Mendieta only needed 31.96 seconds to put the laces on a pair of shoes and tie them in Rivas Vaciamadrid.

: On August 7, 2020, Álvaro Martín Mendieta only needed 31.96 seconds to put the laces on a pair of shoes and tie them in Rivas Vaciamadrid. Pedro Elis Cinta, more time juggling five basketballs: On September 7, 2020, Pedro Elis Cinta kept five basketballs in the air for 1 min and 14.36 s in Osuna, Seville.

The Kempinski Hotel Bahia, near Marbella has the most expensive Christmas tree in the world. It is valued at $ 15 million for its luxury jewelry decoration.

Rafa Nadal, more Grand Slam men’s singles titles: On October 11, 2020, Manacor tennis player Rafael Nadal equaled Roger Federer’s (Switzerland) record of 20 victories in individual Grand Slam tournaments after overwhelming Serbian Novak Djokovic in the final of the French Open held at Stade Roland Garros in Paris.

On October 11, 2020, Manacor tennis player Rafael Nadal equaled Roger Federer’s (Switzerland) record of 20 victories in individual Grand Slam tournaments after overwhelming Serbian Novak Djokovic in the final of the French Open held at Stade Roland Garros in Paris. Sandra Sánchez, more medals won in the Karate 1 Premier League: From January 10, 2014 to March 12, 2021, Olympian Sandra Sánchez won 36 medals in the World Karate Foundation’s top competition. This summer he won Gold at the Tokyo Olympics.

Without a doubt, we Spaniards are a nation of records, and if not you just have to take a look at this list. Let’s see what awaits us in this coming 2022. Merry Christmas.