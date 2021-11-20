Netflix’s One Piece live-action announcement has not been free of negative reactionsHowever, the selection of Spanish actor Taz Skylar as Sanji, the crew’s cook, took more than one person by surprise. Fortunately, he has ignored the criticism and is already preparing his best kicks for his performance..

Taz Skylar shared on his Instagram stories his practice session to play Sanji and his characteristic “Black Leg Style”, which has made him a legend. Those videos were re-posted on the Reddit from One Piece where you can see how the Spanish actor has perfected this technique.

He will surely surprise his fans on stage:

For its part, the live-action of One Piece will be in charge of Steve Maeda (Lost, X-Files) and Matt Owens (Agents of SHIELD). For its part, the selection of actresses and actors was made personally by Eiichiro Oda, author of the play.

In accordance with CBR, Eiichiro Oda has mentioned the following in this regard: «How many years have passed since it was announced, right? I know I know! But, I assure you, we have been making progress all this time. It is not easy to work with so many people from different cultures! “

The author of One Piece continues: “But, it is precisely because of that effort that something special will be achieved! We have chosen this cast after several discussions with people from all over the world! These are the people who will be the Straw Hat Pirates! It will still take a little time for the program to be ready, but we will continue to do our best for everyone to enjoy it! “

Taz Skylar thanks the One Piece audience

Another of the doubts about the new live-action of Netflix’s One Piece was the choice of actor Taz Skylar as Sanji, the chef of the Going Merry, who rose to fame for the 2020 film Villain. Fortunately, he had a small gesture with which he won over audiences in Spain, Mexico and Latin America.

Through your personal account Instagram shared a video speaking in Spanish to celebrate the Spanish-speaking One Piece community.

Actor Taz Skylar attaches the following message in his video: «For all the Canaries, Spaniards and Latin Americans who are fans of One Piece! Thank you very much for all your positivity in the last days! The thousands of messages I have received have given me infinite energy to work until my legs bleed in the gym and until my hands bleed in the kitchen, to give Sanji the spirit they deserve! Thank you! I will make my island of Tenerife Proud of me! »

Due to the reactions that the public has had to that video, at least the Spanish-speaking community has managed to make a place in the hearts of its fans.

If you are interested in following closely this important anime franchise and the history of Monkey D. Luffy and company. We tell you that in Spain, the One Piece manga is distributed by Planeta de Agostini; in Latin America by the Panini publishing house, and in Argentina by the Ivrea publishing house. In addition, its anime version is available at Crunchyroll exclusively.

Who is Sanji?

With the announcement of the live-action of One Piece, more people have known this incredible saga, so you have surely wondered who are this incredible group of pirates. In the case of Sanji (サ ン ジ), known as Black Leg (黒 脚), due to its technical characteristics, and with the first name of Vinsmoke Sanji He is the cook of the Straw Hat Pirates and the third son of the Vinsmoke family.

He is one of the main protagonists of One Piece and joined Monkey D. Luffy’s crew in the North Blue arc, the first crew member not to be originally from East Blue. His power is such that he is part of the “Monstrous Trio” with Monkey D. Luffy and Roronoa Zoro (although it seems that very soon, he will be more fearsome than before.

As such, he is one of the strongest combatants in the Straw Hats crew. His dream is to find the legendary sea known as All Blue, which, according to legend, is the only marine habitat in the world where all the species of fish that exist coincide, as well as other marine beings from the five seas. After the incidents in the territories of the pirate empress Big Mom his reward amounted to $ 330,000,000 bellys, the third highest sum of the Straw Hats, second only to Helmsman Jinbe and Captain Luffy.

In chapter 1031 of the manga From One Piece, we got to see Sanji’s true power at the climax of the War on Onigashima. Now that Luffy and company adventure faces its biggest challenge yet, our dear cook has been noticing that his body begins to awaken great power.

While in One Piece, Law and Kid saw their lives in danger from an immense Big Mama, Sanji faced his own inner monsters. On his adventure through the castle, this pirate was accused of having beaten a woman; his mind seems not to remember what happened and only see the fearful look of a geisha.