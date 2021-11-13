Nov 13, 2021 at 03:54 CET

EFE

The Spanish Jaume Munar beat Argentine Camilo Ugo Carabelli on Friday 6-4 and 6-1, a result that allowed him to advance to the semifinals of the Uruguay Open, which is played at the Carrasco Lawn Tennis in Montevideo.

In the next round, the defending champion of the title, trained at the academy of Rafael Nadal, will face the Argentine also Juan Ignacio Lóndero, who eliminated the Brazilian Thiago Monteiro after winning 6-3 and 7-6 (7-1).

For his part, the Argentine Federico Coria and the Bolivian Hugo Dellien, first and seventh seeds respectively, will play the other semifinal.

The first favorite was undone in his compatriot’s quarters Santiago Fa Rodríguez Taverna by a comfortable 6-3 and 6-4 to reach the penultimate round of the competition.

The Rosario, 70 in the world, will now have to measure himself with the Bolivian Dellien, 130 in the ATP ranking, who obtained a place in the semifinals after his rival, the Argentine Facundo Bagnis retired in the second set.

The 28-year-old tennis player was already winning by 7-6 (7-4) and 4-1, so his triumph seemed assured anyway.

The Uruguay Open, one of the tournaments of the ‘challenger’ circuit, celebrates its twentieth edition.

– Individual. Quarter finals:

Federico Coria (ARG, 1) to Santiago Fa Rodríguez Taverna (ARG) by 6-3 and 6-4.

Dellien (BOL, 7) to Facundo Bagnis (ARG) by 7-6 (7-4), 4-1 and retired.

Jaume Munar (ESP, 2) to Camilo Ugo Carabelli (ARG) by 6-4 and 6-1.

Juan Ignacio Lóndero (ARG) to Thiago Monteiro (BRA, 4) by 6-3 and 7-6 (7-1).