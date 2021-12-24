

Dec 24, 2021 at 11:44 am CET



The space telescope NASA’s James Webb will finally launch this Saturday, December 25. The advanced technology of this device will seek to answer questions related to the origin of life and discover whether or not we are alone in the universe.

The significance of this launch is equated with that of the Apollo mission that landed the first man on the Moon. This is largely due to the fact that will be able to revolutionize everything we know about the most complex astronomy.

The James Webb Space Telescope is the result of 30 years of hard work between different space agencies. It is very large in size, with a light-collecting mirror itself is over twenty feet wide. The Hubble Telescope, the device responsible for some of the clearest and most iconic images we’ve ever obtained from space, has just eight feet wide, so the difference is incredible.

Thanks to this huge mirror we can obtain images almost 100 times clearer than before. And, despite being considerably larger than Hubble, the James Webb weighs almost half: 7.1 tons. The telescope has the largest mirror of any space telescope ever launched and It is designed to capture infrared light from some of the most distant galaxies and stars in the entire universe.