Image & Form has become one of the companies of the day due to the advertisements it has left us. In addition to giving away the PC version of SteamWorld Dig 2 and revealing the development of SteamWorld Headhunter, he has now also confirmed the release date from The Gunk after not having heard from the game for a long time.

Will be the December 16 when this sci-fi adventure in 3D will come to light, being the first time that the studio makes the leap to this point of view, inviting us to travel a strange planet in which we will run into terrifying enemies and puzzles while we try to discover the mysteries that hide in this world.

The objective will be to save it from the parasite that is consuming it little in order to return it to normal. In this way we can absorb polluting dirt and use it to manipulate environments and fight monsters that appear, as well as placing a great emphasis on exploration.

The announcement has been accompanied by a new trailer that you cannot miss to take a look at its gameplay and its graphic section, on which it must be recognized that it has its charm. Next month we will find out what else it will offer us The Gunk when it arrives on Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S and PC and will also be available from day one via Xbox Game Pass.