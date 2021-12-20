The situation faced by affected users results in a green screen completely when activating portrait mode. This prevents you from using the option that allows you to blur the background and make people or objects sharp. However, we should not be alarmed, since it is not a problem related to the hardware, but it is directly based on a temporary error.

In most cases it has been found in Samsung’s Ultra model, but it can also be found in other Galaxy S21s. A situation that, however, has not come directly with the new software change, but with some of the latest patches that improve performance and further optimize the system.

The problem appears due to many changes that we try to make, regardless of the camera configuration, the lens that we use and even if we try it with the selfie or rear camera. However, the rest of the camera modes are not affected and luckily it allows us to continue capturing our memories without any problem. An error that is new for Samsung, but that in other Android models had already been seen and that leads us to think that Android 12 is the cause, due to a poor optimization of the camera modes.

How do I fix it?

Given the number of users who have complained, the problem will soon reach the ears of Samsung to implement a quick update that solves it. Therefore, before trying to follow the process that will fix it temporarily, we advise you to check if the patch that solves it has already been shared, entering Settings> System updates.

In addition, Samsung itself sends countless updates on its own services and apps through the Galaxy Store and perhaps your smartphone’s camera no longer suffers from the color green just by visiting it and applying the updates. In case that after making the checks, the camera is still green, we will follow point by point the remodeling that in the official Samsung forum itself is working:

We enter Settings. We access the Applications. We choose Camera. We select memory and proceed to clear the cache as well as the data.

In most cases this is enough for it to work correctly, but if it were not, we can also choose to enter Camera, select its options and choose Reset camera options. Then you just have to retest the portrait mode and this should be resolved. It is possible that sooner or later the solution will run out and we will have to repeat the process or that it will be long-lasting if we install the update that corrects it beforehand.