11/27/2021



As part of an itinerary that takes it directly to the Sun, the probe Solar Orbiter of the ESA briefly returned to approach our planet this Saturday, November 27. The spacecraft made its closest approach to Earth, positioning itself just 460 kilometers above North Africa and the Canary Islands. Overcoming remnants of space debris, it was located almost the same distance from the Earth’s surface as the orbit of the International Space Station.

The maneuver performed was vital in depressing the spacecraft’s energy and aligning it for its next close pass from the Sun, but it carried a risk. According to a Press release, the spacecraft passed two orbital regions, each of which is populated by space debris. The operations team closely monitored the maneuver: although the risk of collision was minimal, it was necessary to be vigilant to divert the trajectory of the probe if necessary.

This step was considered by specialists as the most risky flyby so far for a scientific mission of this type. After the ground overflight, Solar Orbiter returned to heading to the king star and, in March, it will carry out a new step close to the Sun called perihelion, located only 50 million kilometers from the star, a third of the distance between the Sun and the Earth. During its first perihelion in June 2020, the Solar Orbiter approached 77 million kilometers from the Sun.

Solar Orbiter was designed to take the closest images of the Sun, observing the solar wind and the polar regions of our star, with the purpose of unraveling the mysteries of the solar cycles that mark the variations of solar activity and its impact on the Earth. This true “scientific laboratory & rdquor; sent towards the Sun was launched in February 2020: in its closest approach to the star, it will be located only 42 million kilometers away.

Study the Earth’s magnetic field

Although his fleeting return to Earth had its risks, it also allowed for a unique opportunity to study the earth’s magnetic field. It is not a minor issue, since the magnetic field is the contact area between our atmosphere and the solar wind: it is essential for life on our planet, because it protects us from cosmic radiation and energy-charged particles from from the Sun. It extends from the inner core of the Earth to the limit where it meets the solar wind.

It is important to remember that the particles emitted by the Sun through the so-called solar wind They are capable of penetrating the Earth’s magnetic field and causing the auroras that “decorate & rdquor; our skies, but at the same time they can generate geomagnetic storms and put terrestrial communications systems at risk.

According to the scientists in charge of the mission, Solar Orbiter has achieved in this land overflight a set of data from which it will be possible to reconstruct the condition and behavior of the Earth’s magnetic field. Although the probe is still in an intermediate phase of its work and will only face its main objectives in the coming months, it has already made it possible to develop a large amount of specialized material: more than fifty scientific articles are expected to see the light in December with the results obtained.

The mysteries of the Sun

Little by little, Solar Orbiter is starting up all its instruments and making the most of their potential. For example, according to reported the SINC agency one of the tools that are already being used is the Energetic Particle Detector (EPD), whose main researcher is the Spanish astrophysicist Javier Rodríguez-Pacheco, from the University of Alcalá (Madrid). Thanks to this instrument, measurements of the solar wind are being taken with unprecedented accuracy and precision.

Now, the probe will try to solve another enigma related to the Sun: the mysterious “Bonfires & rdquor; appreciated during the first perihelion. These solar emanations could explain why the outer atmosphere of the king star has a temperature much higher than that of its surface: this intrigues scientists, since physics indicates that heat should not be able to flow from a colder object to one hotter.

