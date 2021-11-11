We have already talked about the “Snipping” tool on other occasions. A function in Windows to be able to work with images from the screenshots and modify them to our liking. A tool that apparently is causing problems in Windows 11 users.

Those who are already using Windows 11 are complaining about crashes when trying to use Snipping Tool on their computers. The application stops working offering an error message and that in the last case requires a reset of the equipment.





Certificate problem





According to Windows Latest, when opening the “Snipping Tool” in Windows 11 they encounter the following error message:

“This application cannot be opened: A problem with Windows prevents Screen Snipping from opening.”

The problem seems to have begun to occur as of this weekend and it occurs above all when the “New” button is clicked to capture the screen. To check the status of the error I have carried out the tests on my computer and for now the “Snipping” tool works without problem.

Complaints have not taken long to appear in the forums and the indications suggest that it may be related to the expiration of some certificates and in this sense bet on two possible solutions in the absence of a corrective patch from Microsoft. Meanwhile, the American company has already recognized the failure, also admitting that the “Cuttings” tool is not the only one that is being affected:

“As of November 1, 2021, some users may not be able to open or use certain built-in Windows applications or parts of some built-in applications. This is due to an issue with a Microsoft digital certificate, which expired on 31 November. October 2021. The following applications may be affected:

Cropping tool

Accounts page and landing page in Settings app (S mode only)

Touch keyboard, voice typing and emoji panel

Input Method Editor User Interface (IME UI)

First steps and tips

As a first alternative solution they propose to use the Print Screen key on the keyboard and paste the screenshot into a document. You can also paste in Paint to select and copy the section you need.

But it is not the only alternative and thus from the forums and on the part of those affected two other possible temporary solutions to the problem are proposed. First of all they talk about change team date with these steps:

Walk into “Setting” and then search “Time and language” .

and then search . Disable option “Set the time automatically” if it is activated.

if it is activated. To select “Change” next to “Set date and time manually” .

next to . Modify the date to October 31 or before.

These steps should correct the problem, but after doing so it still persists, offer another possible solution.

Open the “File Browser” .

. Go to the system drive.

In the folder “Windows.old” look for the following path: Windows> System32 .

look for the following path: . In the folder “System32” of “Windows.old” appears the link to “SnippingTool.exe” and just press twice to access and open the classic “Crop” tool.

Via | WindowsLatest