Manufacturers already know the new processor that they will mount in their high-end devices, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. It did not take long to know the first devices that will carry this processor.

The new processor of high-end Android devices is already among us. Qualcomm presented its new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 as the new chip destined to be the nerve center of the top terminals of each manufacturer and, in fact, they have already begun to announce those who will mount it.

We will still have to wait some time to be able to have a device with this processor inside it. But the interesting thing is that we already have in our sights a series of devices that will integrate it, so we will have to review those that have been announced.

The dates have not been specified, but manufacturers have begun to jump on the bandwagon of trying to be the first device with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 inside. What we have known is that Xiaomi wants to integrate it into its Xiaomi 12.

But it is not the only company, Motorola has also commented that it will be the brain of its Moto Edge X30. It is also really that he has confirmed first hand that this processor will be integrated into his new realme GT 2 Pro. Of course, OPPO could not be left behind.

What the Asian firm has commented is that it will have this processor in its new Find X4 Pro. Of course, the rest of manufacturers such as Sony, Vivo, Honor, Redmi and ZTE. Samsung has not yet spoken, but taking into account that they have their Exynos.

Of course, what happens is that in different markets Samsung use Qualcomm processors. We will have to wait until the manufacturers decide to announce these devices officially. What we can do for now is keep an eye out for leaks.

And, is that, the safest thing is that before they go on the market these devices are almost completely filtered. In fact, being high-end equipment, it is most likely that they integrate 8 or 12 GB of RAM, 256 GB or 512 GB of storage.