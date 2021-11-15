Sports watches are a complement that we not only use to exercise, they are already another companion in our day to day. It helps us to control our health and to be aware of the weather and other aspects not related to sports.

The model Fitbit Versa 2 It has a novelty that few models have: integrated Amazon Alexa where you can tell the news, weather, alarm reminders and program other devices in our home.





Fitbit Versa 2, Smartwatch with voice control, music and sleep score, +4 days battery

It is now available in Amazon discounted at a price of 109 euros (before 199.95 euros). Available in various colors, this watch has special options such as sleep analysis specifically: deep, light and REM.

It is compatible with music players like Spotify or Deezer while you can include more than 300 songs for your exercise routine. It is a good item for work as it receives notifications from Gmail and Facebook while creating a personalized agenda with sending responses for Android devices.

It has an autonomy of up to 4 days No need to charge so you don’t have to worry about the battery. It is waterproof and has a Wi-Fi connection and a 1.34-inch touch screen.

