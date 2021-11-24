The Smart TVs with Android TV that you should not miss on Black Friday

This Sony Bravia model is one of the televisions top of the range of the brand, since it has an advanced panel with technology OLED . Its contrast is much higher than that of a traditional LCD panel, as it is capable of displaying a pure black color. Color is also its strong point, which is enhanced by its Sony A8 processor.

If you are looking to enjoy your Android apps on your TV or even play the streaming video game service Google Stadia , you should know that these two functions are only available natively on televisions that have a google operating system . This means that it is only possible to obtain these features on televisions that carry the Android TV or Google TV operating system. Otherwise, we will have to purchase a separate device, such as a Chromecast with Google TV.

We can get this 55-inch TV for 1,199 euros, about 600 euros cheaper than a few weeks ago.

The 65 inch version, called Sony Bravia OLED KE65A8P is also discounted, and has a 28% savings, that is, a discount of 750 euros in total.

The two models, in addition to carrying the Android TV operating system, sold exclusively on Amazon.

Xiaomi Smart TV P1 55 ″

The Xiaomi Smart TV par excellence too it goes down in price again these days. It has an Android TV system, based on version 10.0. For the rest, it has r4K resolution, an LED panel of 55 inches and some very good evaluations for the price of the television.

Sony BRAVIA KD-43X89J 43 ″

If you are interested in having Android on your TV, but you do not want such a large screen, this Sony model allows you to have combine the quality of a panel Ultra hd of Sony Bravia together with a quite reduced size of 43 inches. Your panel is 120 hertz, so you will be able to play even with new generation consoles without lag. Its system is Google TV based on Android 10.0. Has a discount of 330 euros these days, 31% compared to the recommended price.

Sony BRAVIA KE-55XH90 / P 55 ″

For a few more euros, we can get this other 55-inch model, which has a discount of 400 euros compared to its normal price. It’s a very complete television, which has 4K resolution, HDR and Sony’s X1 processor. Is also available in panels of 65 and 75 inches, with discounts of around 30% on the occasion of Black Friday.

This post includes referral links from Amazon and El Output could receive a small commission with purchases made through them (without affecting the price you pay for your television). The decision to choose the products in this top has been taken completely freely, under editorial criteria and with the intention of making good recommendations, even if that means repeating ourselves with a brand.