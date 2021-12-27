The Skywalker Saga would be released in spring 2022.

It looks like, Lego Star Wars: the Skywalker Saga to launch in spring 2022. This at least is what has been indicated in new reports, after the game has received its ranking in more countries throughout the world, which indicates that we are about to have its launch date announced. The last countries where Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga was classified were in Korea and Taiwan.

Based on these ratings, it is not unreasonable to assume that Warner Bros Games could soon announce the release date of their latest Star Wars-themed gameMaybe after the holidays and Christmases are over. And apparently, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga would launch in spring 2022.

With this game you will be able to play through the nine films of the Star Wars saga in a LEGO video game like no other. Experience adventures filled with fun, humor, and the freedom to fully immerse yourself in the Star Wars universe. For the first time in a LEGO video game, you can explore the galaxy your way as you fly to some of the most legendary locations in the series. You can start your journey wherever you want.

Lego Star Wars: the Skywalker Saga will include more than 300 playable characters

The players have the freedom to travel seamlessly to any planet, in any order and at any time. For whatever reason, 2021 is still listed as the release date on Steam, while on the official Web site Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is said to be released in spring 2022. This suggests that the game could be released between March and June 2022.