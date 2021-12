12/29/2021 On at 21:12 CET

RC

The sixth wave continues its unstoppable advance. In this Wednesday’s report, the Ministry of Health has added more than 100,000 new cases of coronavirus to the total count. In addition, in the last 24 hours there have been 78 more deaths due to covid-19. The cumulative incidence continues unbridled and is already in more than 1,500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days.