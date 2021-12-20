The sixth season of MHA already has a premiere date

After the culmination of the fifth season of the anime My hero academia, the fans of this adaptation had to wait a couple of months before having concrete information about the expected return of Midoriya and company. Fortunately, during the Jump Fest 2022 held in Japan yesterday, new information has been provided and the first trailer of the sixth season of My hero academia.

In the first preview we see a series of images that prepare us for the events that will happen this season. Sadly, some of the more memorable action scenes were not shown. Along with this, it was confirmed that the sixth season of My hero academia It will premiere sometime in the fall of 2022.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cfuVNKVpEsc

The sixth season of My hero academia will adapt the events of the Paranormal Liberation War arc, which cover almost four volumes of the manga. This is the longest story from Kōhei Horikoshi, the mangaka responsible for this play, and it will surely be the only adaptation for the entire season.

In related topics, we already know who the UA traitor is in My hero academia. Similarly, the film of World Heroes Mission It already has a release date in Mexico.

Editor’s Note:

The Paranormal Liberation War arc is a gigantic story in which some of the best moments of the manga unfold, and it will be very interesting to see how TOHO Animation manages to adapt this conflict between heroes and villains.

Via: TOHO Animation