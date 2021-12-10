Once again the Pokémon Evolution miniseries has once again surpassed itself with its sixth chapter, called “The desire“, which in turn is the longest of all those published so far and it could also be said that one of the most faithful and exciting for everything that happens in it throughout the ten minutes it lasts.

On this occasion, events focus specifically on the Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire remakes, since we narrates everything that happens in Episode Delta, which was only included in these special editions. So we can learn in depth the history and role of Tristana, a mysterious girl who belongs to the Meteor Clan.

Your mission is to get Summon the Legendary Pokémon Rayquaza and get hold of it, but whoever succeeds or not is something that we undoubtedly invite you to discover, since the chapter is not wasted for all that it counts and the battles that are fought at certain times.

There are only two more episodes left for Pokémon Evolutions to put an end to it. The next one to be released will be “The show“December 16, dedicated to the Johto region, and finally December 23 we will see”The discovery“which will take us to the Kanto region.