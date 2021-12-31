The meme that best sums up popular sentiment this year? The one with Tintin and Captain Haddock. “Menudo 2020, eh?”, Laments Haddock ecstatic. “Captain, it’s 2022,” Tintin replies. In the original version, the surly sailor thinks he has reached the end of the week when it is still Wednesday. Half humanity can empathize with this sentiment. 2020, as a state of mind, has already lengthened more two years. And nothing seems to indicate that 2022 is going to be very different.

In any case, it should be clarified that the last twelve months have elapsed in 2021 and not in 2020, although sometimes, as now, in full escalation of cases and with various restrictions around the corner, it does not seem so. The Second Year of the Pandemic has been marked by many other events. From a democratic assault on America to the most seasoned political withdrawal from Europe, to an unprecedented logistical crisis or the heyday of the NFTs.

A lot has happened very quickly. And some companies have played a fundamental role in them. VisualCapitalist has tried to gather the most influential of the year in this chart. Are six: TikTok (ByteDance), Goal (Facebook), Tesla, Pfizer, Robin Hood Y Coinbase. To develop the ranking, they have been based on various metrics, such as the volume of searches on Google, their appearance in the media or their stock market performance compared to other companies in their competition.

Beyond the criteria used, it is hard to deny the ancestry that the six companies have had. Starting with the most obvious, Pfizer, creditor of the most resounding technological innovation not only of the year but of the last decade: the coronavirus vaccine. Credit also goes to Moderna or AstraZeneca, the latter plunged into a permanent reputational crisis. Pfizer has been the great winner of the vaccine, declaring millionaire profits and skyrocketing its valuation in the market.



(VisualCapitalist)

Along with them, two others should be named in terms of ubiquity in people’s lives: TikTok and Meta. The first has already become the most interesting and dynamic social network, thanks to a very young audience, to the point of raising ByteDance to the top of the technological interest. It is difficult to understand what has happened in the last year of the Internet without TikTok, a platform that has not only changed where we tell what interests us but how we tell it, the very notion of “interest”.

Meta’s position is more complicated. Once Facebook, its importance this year stems from the sudden importance that a concept as ethereal as “metaverse“, for those who want to position themselves well ahead of the rest. Concepts like web3 aim to revolutionize our understanding of the Internet, although at the moment they are as centralized and ready for speculation and quick enrichment as the web1 (or the ordinary economy) .

From Tesla there is little more to add beyond its numbers: the Tesla3 is the standard for “electric car” and has already managed to sneak in as the best-selling in Europe in some month than another. RobinHood does deserve a little more thought. Its ascendancy was most notable during the early part of the year, when the GameStop phenomenon highlighted a new generation of very young and inexperienced investors as capable as everyone else of exploiting the corners of the system to get rich (or trolled) in question. of days.

And finally, Coinbase, nailed in the global explosion of cryptocurrencies. We have seen how Bitcoin and many others have reached record valuation figures this year, in a constant boom-and-bust dynamic. But we have also seen something more important in recent months: the heyday of NFTs as an investment / speculative instrument and the dragging power of the crypto culture, closely linked here with the concepts promoted by Zuckerberg through Meta.

Regardless of the assessment that each one makes of the impact (positive or negative) of each of them on the world, there is something difficult to dispute: they perfectly explain 2021.