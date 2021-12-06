Recently Jared Leto confirmed Marvel’s intentions to place The Sinister Six in its Cinematic Universe. The actor, who plays Morbius, could be part of the project.

Marvel studios he is already preparing his phase 4 with full force. The company’s next round of productions includes the entry of new franchises, as well as the expansion of existing ones. Sample of the latter is the Spider-verse, which focuses on all the characters that are related to Spider Man, What Morbius.

This sub-region of the projects is still in charge of Sony Pictures, a production company that will launch, among other titles, Venom: There Will Be Carnage, Kraven and Morbius. This last film may not be closely linked to Peter parker, What Venom. Although if it is part of the characters that have more connection with the ‘Good friend and neighbor’ in the editorial.

Now, the vampire has already encountered the arachnid in the cartoons, but everything indicates that these links may be transferred to the big screen. The antihero, who will be played by Jared Leto, will be part of the UCM. This means that the study will point a lot to the story and will seek to include it in other installments.

One of these could include The Sinister Six, the famous Spider-Man team of villains. It is known that the studio wants to prepare a project focused on this alignment. Now, some statements by the actor would raise this idea again.

“The film version of Morbius that we bring you now is also part of a much larger universe. If you’ve seen the latest ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ trailer, you’ll know that the Multiverse has officially opened up, and that there are all kinds of opportunities for the villains to reunite, prosper, and perhaps even fuel their most sinister intentions. That’s all i’m gonna say for now”, Mentioned the interpreter in the Sony panel of the CCXP Worlds.

Source: CCXP Worlds