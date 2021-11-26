The sinister cabin It has everything to become as resounding a success as that of the Netflix series Heading to hell. In the same way as the South Korean series, the film by Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala exploits the horror genre from a different angle. But, in addition, it creates a condition on the mystery that is deeply disturbing. With its solid atmosphere of a sinister fairy tale and its amazing version that ties in with a certain primitive air, the film is a combination of horror and suspense.

The conducting duo pay particular attention to context. The sinister cabin bases its effectiveness on the quality of the unknown to become a direct threat. This time, it is a new member of a small family and the caveat, allows the plot to delve into invisible terrors. When Grace (Riley Keough) decides to spend more time with her boyfriend Richard (Richard Armitage) to meet their children, everything seems surrounded by good intentions.

For the character it seems to be of special interest that any fear and suspicion about the future relationship that he may have with the children dissipates. There is an obvious reference to fairy tales in which the stepmother occupies a sinister place. But The sinister cabin breaks the structure of the ominous of the presence of a new woman to take the place of the dead mother. Instead, the directors make the appropriate decision not to immediately show everything around Grace.

The sinister cabin and the veiled mysteries

The idea of ​​keeping hidden the past of the character of The sinister cabin it is of considerable interest as it becomes apparent that it hides something murky. And as if that wasn’t enough whatever haunts you is about to show itself as a distorted mirror game. The script carefully moves through strange places in Grace’s psychology, creating the feeling that something unsettling is happening around her. And that this veiled mystery is, without a doubt, a dangerous trap about to become more and more threatening.

Another wise decision from The sinister cabin it is to carefully narrate the mourning of the family. Both Aidan (Jaeden Martell) and Mia (Lia McHugh) cling to the memory of their mother – Alicia Silverstone in an unexpected cameo. They do it with a ferocity close to obsession. But it’s not just about the pain or heartache over the loss, but the outright rejection of Grace.

The confluence of the suffering that overwhelms Grace and the resistance of the children will sustain what will be a tense and painful third leg. But especially, one who skillfully plays with the boundaries between religion, belief, the dreamlike and the real. There is a sinister, silent and disturbing space in the middle of the spaces devastated by suffering. Also an inevitable confrontation that will occur soon.

All the terrors in the middle of the thicket

During the weekend, Heading to hell He surprised the audience by showing the paradox between good, evil and the supernatural. The sinister cabin crosses some common points, but he extrapolates them towards terror turned into something more intimate and cruel. What about Grace, in the midst of fear, faith, and what seems like a deep need to evade reality? The mere idea that the terrifying can be hidden in beliefs and dogmas, is a vein that gives the film a chilling background.

For its terrifying third leg, The sinister cabin he finds his best and hardest element in monsters with human faces. Who are we in the middle of the shadows? The movie asks. The answer can be as terrifying as it is unbearable. And the script preserves the mystery until the very hard and strange final scene.