Sofia Ellar has been making headlines for weeks. Her makeover, register, and brutal attitude have raised lots of questions. And is that the promotional campaign that featured “Mademoiselle Madame” was confusing for many. This alter ego, as the singer explained in the event she staged in Callao, ended up being a social experiment that brought a necessary reflection, but we wanted to know first-hand to better understand everything that was behind.

Sofía’s new project consists of three songs edited within a single EP that they send a message about freedom (As you can read at the end of the video clip on the singer’s sweatshirt). Sofia wants to fight against value judgments and normalize bad times, in addition to stressing the importance of asking for help. And although he was scared during the process due to the criticism he received, he did not back down. The result seems to us a wonderful way to harness influence to do something that marks society.

In our conversation, she explains in detail the project, why Mademoiselle Madame, who helped her make it possible, and opens up to us about what she has learned and how she too was lost as Madame and turned to therapy to overcome it.

Official music video “Mademoiselle Madame”, “Fama” and “The last Johny Bravo” – Sofía Ellar

Photos and video | Jared