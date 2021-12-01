The Simpsons has thousands of references to series and movies throughout its 33 seasons to series and movies, and in Geek Culture we bring you a top 5 with the best in this note!

If I invite you to think about the best animated series in history What is the first that comes to mind? If you thought of The Simpson it means that you are one of those who knows that there is always a phrase from this family that can be applied to any daily situation. But, what brings us here is that for more than 33 years (and seasons) Homer, Marge, Lisa, Bart and Maggie have been with us in our days, and in addition to proposing new stories they also refer to iconic series and films, it is That is why at Geek Culture we bring you the best allusions.

Futurama

It is public knowledge that Matt Groening He is the creator of both The Simpsons and Futurama. However, we will not name the episode of the crossover between the two series, but some subtle references such as the sporadic appearances of Bender. Without going any further, a boy jumping off a cliff shouting “¿¿why they canceled Futurama? ” that’s what we all wonder.

Psychosis

References started early in Springfield, since in the second season one of the first occurred with Psychosis. By the type of music, and the way that Maggie attacks Homer, we note that it is a clear reference from the movie of Alfred Hitchcock.

The Godfather

The Godfather is undoubtedly an iconic film that marked the cinema, that is why in The Simpsons we can see thousands of references to this great film. One of the most recognized scenes is where Don Homerone walks the poor streets as Corleone, or Moe playing with an orange in their mouth or Lisa with a horse in his bed, are some of the many existing references to The Godfather within the series.

Batman

Another saga of movies and series that had a great impact on the yellow world is Batman. The superhero of DC had several special cameos within the characters of the series, such as: Bart being Bartman. Secondly, Adam west He appeared in an episode where Bart and Lisa asked him who he was and in season 14 episode 4, recreating the live action Batman in 1966.

The Lion King

One of the most moving references in the Simpsons is when the jazz musician “Bleeding Gums Murphy” passes away, but Lisa looks up at the sky as she sees a cloud in the shape of the musician … where the two are duet.

Undoubtedly the Simpson references are endless and a short list falls short. And to What series or movie would you add to this top?

