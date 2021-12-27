It is well known at the popular level, that The Simpson have become one of the most important series in the world with more than 30 years making history, and one of the points that have made him some extra fame is the fact that they have predicted some more unexpected moments and even some that have been considered iconic in different situations.

Well, knowing this and taking it into account, this ability has been taken advantage of by its audience and even used as well-received propaganda for fans and non-fans of the animated series.

Now in a more recent example, it is that in said show we had already been told that it would exist a Matrix movie in Christmas season.

And it is that in matters like this it is extremely curious, since we are talking about data that came out a long time ago, in this case especially we are talking about almost 20 years.

Even one of the most curious features of The Simpsons Happens Outside The Show, where they have been recognized as a crystal sphere that can divine the future without any difficulty.

In The Simpsons, we were already warned about new presidents, the end of Game of Thrones and that Disney would buy Fox, among many other things. But if that weren’t enough, now a tweet has just gone viral claiming that the series also predicted the new Matrix movie over Christmas.

And since it’s easy to look at, a poster with Neo wearing a Christmas hat, something that immediately reminded fans of the premiere of The Matrix: Resurrections, the fourth installment of the franchise that arrived last December 22th, just in time for Christmas.

It is worth mentioning that this image was obtained from The Ziff Who Came to Dinner, episode of the season 15, which first aired on March 14, 2004 and where we can see Homer, Lisa and Bart enjoying a movie day with Ned Flanders’ children.