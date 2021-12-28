The yellow family is famous for its unthinkable predictions.

Throughout all these years we have been able to see how The Simpsons have been releasing one season after another, adding up to today more than thirty with an average of episodes that exceed 20 each year. And all this so that the chapter that they put the most on local televisions is that of the monorail.

Jokes aside, something that is not overlooked with this series is that its long longevity coupled with a large number of background skits per chapter They have caused them to have covered the entire spectrum of popular culture, even years of some events happening, being the greatest example of this the gag about the purchase of Fox by Disney that ended up being fulfilled. However, it seems that the yellow family has gone further this time with the latest theatrical release: Matrix Resurrections.

The Matrix comes to the movies and the Simpsons for Christmas

As you can see in the following tweet that has recently been shared on social networks, The Simpsons would have had a chapter in which Neo from the Matrix would have been shown at Christmas under the words Coming soon. This is extremely striking if we consider that these days it has been released Matrix Resurrecions, hitting theaters on December 22, practically at Christmas. You can see the tweet below:

can’t believe the Simpsons predicted the Matrix Resurrections pic.twitter.com/nwDGIh5gFZ – the thicc husband & father (@lukeisamazing) December 22, 2021

It should be noted that, although it has not been detailed which chapter it is, what is striking here is the coincidence no longer only that they release a new Matrix movie after so long since the third installment, but, in addition, it was released at Christmas time.

However, far from having a fortune teller as a scriptwriter or cartoonist on the Simpsons staff, we must bear in mind that This type of success comes more from chance and from the Internet meme, since with so many episodes, so many parodies and so many moments, it is normal that these coincidences exist. In fact, it would not be strange for some producers to rely on events that occurred in the Simpsons for the mere purposes of publicity.

