There is no doubt that The Simpsons are already part of our lives, and it is that for 33 years these yellow characters have shown us their crazy adventures in Springfield. But in addition to entertaining us at any time of the day with their funny stories, they also provided us with hours of fun with their games. That is why if you are a true fan surely you know which are the video games of the series of Matt groeming.

The beginning

It all started in 1991, by which time the series was in its second season. During that year five games were released, the first being a arcade beat em up where we controlled the four characters of the family. We say four because Maggie was “kidnapped” by Smithers and our mission was to go to their rescue defeating the enemies we meet.

At that time the launch of the games in the series were very common, to the point that between 1991 and 1993 eight games were released with Bart as the protagonist, seven of which were very similar. By 1994 the games were already common currency and the launch of Virtual bart It allowed us to control the oldest son on different adventures with a virtual reality headset. Finally and closing the decade, they launched Itchy and Scratchy Game and Virtual Springfield. The first is a classic beat em up game with Tomy and Daly, while in the second we can go through Springfield looking for collectibles and hidden areas.

2000s

The new century would begin with a stream of games similar to that of the early 90s. The first to appear was The Simpsons: Night of the Living Treehouse of Horror, another platform game this time with more prominence from Homer. Needless to say, this game is inspired by the annual chapters of the little house of terror.

Between 2001 and 2003 there were four great video games that made fans re-interested in The Simpsons. The Simpsons Wrestling, a ring fighting game; Y Road rage, a version of missions with driving style Hit and run were launched in 2001. The following year the Skateboarding with Bart on his skateboard doing different flips in the city and finally in 2003 the best game of the yellow family was born: The Simpsons Hit And Run.

The end

The Simpson Game It was the beginning of the end, this was a game released to promote the movie to be released. In this action and platform title we had to overcome 16 levels controlling family members going through different adventures, which we actually saw in the series.

Finally, between 2007 and 2009, it was launched Minutes to Meltdown for mobile devices and the remake of The Simpson Arcade and The Simpson 2: The Itchy and Scratchy Land. The last two big games to come out of our favorite yellow family were: Tapped Out, where we had to rebuild Springfield with all of its iconic buildings. While in 2015 Lego Dimensions was launched, a game in the style of the little bricks as it happened in the series.

Perhaps the Simpsons games were the most played compared to other titles. However, for those of us who are fans of the saga, everyone has a special hole in our nostalgic hearts.

