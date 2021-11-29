Tamara Falcó’s styling to go see the Davis Cup is perfect for those office days when you don’t know what to wear and you’re lazy to take risks. Because his styling is at the stroke of basics and still has it all and it couldn’t be more perfect. The ingredients: a jacket, a white sweater and jeans.

The famous one has gone to the simplest, a lesson that she always repeats to us: the elegance in subtlety. In this case, with tight jeans and a white turtleneck, which together become the perfect base for this look.

A Friday look from Tamara Falcó





She has added a blazer plaid, but also a trench coat. This creates a perfect layering set for these cold days, teaching us to dress with versatile outfits that adapt to the street, the office or a plan with friends.





With these three garments she is already perfect, but the icing on the cake is the medal necklace that she has designed for Tous. A gold chain pendant that is so trendy right now that we can find it very similar in stores low-cost (like this one from H&M for 9.99 euros) and that brings the finishing touch to this look to make it even more sophisticated.

Pendant with chain and medal

Photos | Gtres.