No matter what mobile have, there are a number of functions that always spend a lot battery. If you do not arrive at the end of the day with a single charge, we will recommend a simple way to save battery on your smartphone. It is not necessary to download applications of any kind and in just two minutes you can have the changes ready. If you do them all you will see that the autonomy of your mobile gets a little longer every day. They are only 3 functions those that you must change, deactivate or modify.

The trio of features that will lengthen your battery every day

The Applications what do they promise save battery magically they don’t exist. Well, they do exist, but they don’t work. What truly save battery on a smartphone is to stop using certain functions, not abuse them or deactivate them when you do not want to use them. There is a trio of them that can get one better autonomy In your day to day.

Turn off location service

This function is responsible for having the position of your device always triangulated. Many applications use this location, so this system ensures that you are always well located and the process is not very slow every time you open an app that needs this location.

The problem with this service is that it uses a lot of battery. What’s more, according to Xiaomi, there is nothing on their phones that spends more than this. If you do not use it daily, our recommendation is that you deactivate it and you will get a good percentage of improvement.

The Always On screen is cool, but it costs a lot

Another of the functions that deactivated will improve the useful life of your battery is Always On mode. This feature makes part of your screen always on. It has always been said that this spends very little battery, but the latest studies speak of the opposite situation. Deactivating this function will come in handy for your daily autonomy.

Forget about maximum brightness on your smartphone

Yes, we know that with him maximum brightness or very high things look better, but this glow is one of your worst enemies battery. Not using automatic brightness and always setting it higher than necessary will cause the battery drain.

For improve your autonomy you should get used to lowering the brightness of the device below 50%. Nothing happens if at a specific moment you raise it, but it does not become a norm to take it above 50%.

If you get down to work and update your use of these 3 functions, it is very likely that you will get to the end of the day if you did it fairly. You will not make the battery get twice as long, but you will get a few extra hours every day.