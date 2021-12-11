We all remember the episodes of the series What if? that told a unique story concentrated in just a handful of pages of a comic-book. Panini comics groups together the five numbers that make up this new model of What would happen if …? dedicated to spider-man

The differentiating element

Facing a Spider-man narrative about something that changed his story could offer a host of alternatives, many already explored previously. Now it is easy to search for a theme on which to exploit an interesting plot but choosing that Peter Parker keep possession of his symbiote alien suit, brought from the Battle World of the original Secret Wars, can only send us on a tragic journey with serious consequences. Spider-man has not only that family or his romances that he has forged over the years, he also has allies in the world of superheroes and this is going to hit them.

Although the official name of this miniseries does not have the logo of What if? In the original USA version, the dramatic adventure of the wall-crawler, which we are dealing with, fully fits that definition, under a longer approach, through five episodes. As in the What If? More current we do not have Uatu, the Vigilante, as master of ceremonies, but it is as if we were missing something, especially after seeing the animated series in which he has once again taken on a notable role. But going back to the volume itself, we have a darker version of Spiderman, who with each passing vignette is more influenced and controlled by the symbiote.

When the hero turns into a villain

By not getting rid of the alien suit, we see how Peter Parker completes his conversion into … Venom !, very similar to what happened in the original stories when Eddie Brock ended up hugging the symbiote that we currently adore as Lethal Protector. This Spider-man in a black uniform starts to take much more aggressive attitudes, more pragmatic too, which are going to bring very different consequences, with the evil that we could see in the Venom that put us in the fray David Michelinie. If we add a kind of Sinister Six plus the path of redemption that Parker has to follow to mend himself, we already have what it takes to enjoy a good experience … or not.

The narration does not work out well, resolved in a forced and artificial way. It is difficult to recognize the character, almost abandoned to a kind of depression that is difficult to assume, far removed from the optimism that Peter overflows, however complicated the situation may be. Chip Zdarsky has a declared fan in me but he fails to touch a chord with the reader as he has previously done in numbers of The Spectacular Spider-Man or in its current stage in Daredevil. Still the goal is to surprise, to offer something very different, but it catches me with a changed step, looking for something positive in a serious situation that does not end up justifying so much change and pain. And Pascual Ferry’s work does not help when it comes to improving this work.

Too flat is this drawing

When the script does not finish starting we can always trust a little that the line of the cartoonist can at least delight us enough to fix the ballot a little. Ferry does not carry out his best work here, he seems more like a beginner with few resources, lacking in depth in many moments and with characterizations that even deviate from what is expected of some of the protagonists. It abuses digital shading, blurry and misty backgrounds, faces that seem to represent constipated and depressing characters. A level quite far from what should be the Marvel standard for a project of this type, which also involves the opening of a new line of What If’s? under this multi-episodic setting.

So the conclusion is disappointing. Overall it is a correct comic but it could have become a benchmark and ends up showing great deficiencies, script gaps and an artistic finish that neither convinces nor pleases. Lazy start of a new voyage of What if? to have authors of that stature. A lot of space to develop an alternative plot that nevertheless sins of not being outstanding in any of its facets.