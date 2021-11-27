Boom! It is here, one more year, the day of crazy discounts originating in the United States. That is, Black Friday. An ideal time to advance the purchase of Christmas gifts or take advantage to renew that mobile that we have run out of storage space, which already has dead pixels on the screen and / or no longer has the necessary software to run some apps. If this is your case, do not miss these offers. Of course, as usual, the best prices are for black smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy S21 +





Initially, it cost more than a thousand euros this middle brother of the current saga of flagships of the Korean firm. The Samsung Galaxy S21 + shines in design and performance thanks to the Exynos 2100. In addition, its speakers offer a very good sound experience. We buy it this Black Friday for less than 800 euros.





Samsung Smartphone Galaxy S21 – 6.2 ”Screen (AMOLED FHD +, 8GB + 256GB storage, triple rear camera, 4000mAh fast charge 25W) Black [Versión ES]

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE





One phone very light, handy and balanced. It has a 90 Hz AMOLED FHD + panel, 6 + 128GB, Snapdragon 778G chip, 64 + 8 + 5 MP triple camera, 4.25 mAh battery. One of the best options in the catalog discounted 100 euros.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE – Smartphone with 6.55 ”DotDisplay AMOLED FHD + 90 Hz Screen, 6 + 128GB, Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G, 64MP + 8MP + 5MP Triple Camera, 4250mAh Bat, Truffle Black (ES / PT Version)

Samsung Galaxy M32 6 / 128GB





With 100 euros less than its usual price, this Samsung terminal returns to its minimum price on Amazon very attractive in quality-price. With Helio G80 chip, large 5,000 mAh battery, 6.4-inch super AMOLED screen with FullHD + resolution and 90Hz refresh rate, quad rear camera with a 64 MP main sensor.

Samsung Galaxy M32, Free Smartphone, Android Mobile Phone with 6.4 Inch Infinity-U FHD sAMOLED Screen, 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of Memory, 5000 mAh Black Battery (ES Version)

OnePlus 9 Pro





The current flagship of the Chinese firm OnePlus has a downgrade. When the Xataka experts tested it, they loved the experience with OxygenOS, its high-quality and very fluid screen, the performance of the Snapdragon 888 combo with its RAM and how elegant the design.

ONEPLUS 9 Pro 5G – Smartphone 6.7 “WQHD + AMOLED 120Hz (Snapdragon 888, 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, Quadruple Hasselblad camera 48 + 50 + 8 + 2Mpx, 4500mah with fast charge 65W) Dual Sim – Pine Green

iPhone 12





Although, normally, Apple devices are left out of the promotions, you can save 60 euros on the 128GB iPhone 12, the most attractive model in terms of value for money of the previous generation of the Californian brand. It stands out for its fluid performance, the good results of its camera and how good its OLED screen looks.

New Apple iPhone 12 (128GB) – Green

Oppo Find X3 Pro 5G





More lowered impossible: nothing more and nothing less than 300 euros less and what is that one of the best on the market today. It is a modern flagship with personality. It has Snapdragon 888, 65W fast charging and an innovative microscope camera.

Oppo Find X3 Pro 5G – 6.7 “Screen (120 Hz AMOLED, 12GB + 256GB, Snapdragon 888, 4500 mAh Battery, Quadruple Camera 50MP + 50MP + 13MP + 3MP, Fast Charge 65W) Blue [Versión ES/PT]

Xiaomi 11T Pro





Although it is one of the last phones to reach the catalog of the Chinese firm, It is now available for less in its 128GB version. It is the most basic but it has a brilliant HDR10 + screen and Dolby Vision with a 120 Hz rate and an extraordinary fast charge. In addition to being a terminal with great grip and comfort in hand.

Xiaomi 11T 5G – Smartphone 8 + 128 GB, 6.67 “AMOLED flat DotDisplay 120 Hz, MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Ultra, 108 MP PRO camera, 5000 mAh, Meteorite Gray (ES Version)

Other featured purchases on Amazon

And as thanks to Black Friday the discounts do not stop, we have signed another three top purchases among the most interesting departments of Amazon, so that you do not miss any bargain:

The best-selling oil-free fryer: Aigostar Hayden Pro with 1500W of power, to prepare fried foods and other dishes in a healthy way by 64.99 59.99 euros.

Aigostar Hayden Pro Oil-Free Air Fryer, 1500W, Removable Non-Stick Basket, Timer, Auto Shut Off. BPA free. Exclusive design.

The most recommended super-automatic coffee machine: De’longhi Magnifica S with 15 bars of pressure to drink freshly ground coffee at home like a pro for 289.90 euros.

De’Longhi Perfetto Magnifica S – Super Automatic Coffee Maker with 15 Pressure Bars, for Espresso and Cappuccino, 13 Adjustable Programs, Self-cleaning System, ECAM 22.110.B, Black 35 x 24 x 43 cm

The Amazon Advent Calendar: So complete that this year it includes everything from a hair straightener to a Foreo facial cleanser for 69.95 52.49 euros.

Amazon Beauty Advent Calendar 2021

You can be up to date and at all times informed of the main offers and news of Jared Shopping in our channel of Telegram or in our profiles Instagram , Facebook and the magazine Flipboard .





Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Cover photo | The English Court