The Christmas holidays are just around the corner and preparing the celebratory menus is already an unavoidable task. If you have controlled the appetizers, the starters and the main course but have not yet thought about the dessert, nothing happens. You still have time to offer a sweet and homemade snack with these quick and easy desserts to sweeten Christmas from the experts at Direct to the palate.





Christmas macaroons

Although on these dates a multitude of sweets are offered for all tastes, there is an ingredient that stands out above all and, without a doubt, it is the almond. The traditional Spanish cookbook knows how to get the most out of this ingredient and the Christmas macaroons are a good example of this. Is a humble but exquisite sweet and that does not entail great difficulty. Mistela, sweet liquor, coffee, tea, hot chocolate, a glass of milk … the pairing options are free, although, really, it is not necessary to accompany them with anything else.

Chocolate and caramel nougat

A classic Christmas sweet that, at the same time, also discovers new combinations and recipes is this chocolate and caramel nougat with a touch of fleur de sel. Chocolate and caramel marry perfectly, but if we add a touch of fleur de sel then things take us to another dimension. And is that salt enhances the flavors of the rest of the ingredients. The result is sublime.





Katharine Hepburn Brownie

A good brownie is characterized by being a cake in small portions and that if we accompany it with ice cream and some fruits, it becomes a luxury dessert. The famous actress Katherine Hepburn made this brownie recipe legendary and whoever tries it wants to know it. The key is not to go overboard with the oven because they have to be moist inside..





Christmas punch

The Christmas punch is a creamy drink that is usually taken on this date, New Years and Thanksgiving in the United States and Canada. It started out as just a mixture of milk with eggs and sugar, but ingredients were added, including alcohol. A popular dessert that brightens up the end of the party and adds an exotic touch to any gathering.





Gypsy arm

The gypsy arm is one of those lifelong sweets that everyone likes and that takes zero commas to have ready. In addition, it gives a lot of itself. The most authentic and delicious recipe is the basic formula of a sheet pan Genoese sponge cake filled with jam and sprinkled with sugar. So, without further ado: you don’t need frills to arouse passions.





Cava mousse

Sparkling drinks such as cava and champagne are essential during this time and, many times, we have a bottle left over. We can give it a start by turning it into a dessert like this cava mousse. It is very festive, light and also very versatile. Add any decorative touches you can think of.





Yogurt and gooseberry pannacotta

The red berries have a very Christmas look, especially the currants. In addition, they decorate a dessert like this yogurt pannacotta wonderfully. By changing the most common ingredient, which is usually cooked cream, we get a lighter and more digestive alternative. Not to mention its nice texture.





More Christmas recipes

In Direct to the Palate we love these parties and we have thousands of recipes for you to be sure to hit your Christmas meals. Don’t miss our special with the 215 best Christmas recipes and 16 special menus. And if you need ideas for specific dishes, here is a good starting point:

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Photos | Direct to the palate