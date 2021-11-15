If you value your privacy, you have to activate this WhatsApp setting that encrypts your backups.

After a long time in development, WhatsApp finally implemented a long-awaited privacy option: encrypted backups. It is an end-to-end encryption in the backup copies of our chats, photos, videos or audios that we have sent.

“While the end-to-end encrypted messages you send and receive are stored on your device, many people also want a way to back up their chats in case they lose their phone. We provide users with an additional and optional security layer to protect backups stored in Google Drive or iCloud with end-to-end encryption“.

How to encrypt WhatsApp backups on iCloud

It is a very important function that we must have activated in our WhatsApp account, with privacy you do not play, and We send a lot of our personal information through WhatsApp. To encrypt WhatsApp backups, follow these steps:

Enter the application WhatsApp. Tap on the section Setting, located at the bottom right on your iPhone. Enter the section Chats and tap on Backup copy. Down goes into End-to-end encrypted backup. Tap on Activate

As you can see, it is really easy to activate this extra layer of WhatsApp security and thus encrypt our backup. In the backup copies everything we send by WhatsApp is savedSo if someone has access to them, they could get a lot of our information.

WhatsApp is introducing many new features lately, such as multi-device support that could, at last, bring us a WhatsApp app to the iPad or Apple Watch. Now we can encrypt our backup copies, and prevent any possible access to our WhatsApp chats.

