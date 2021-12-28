One of the study points in geopolitical matters is water. Specifically, the eventual shortage due to climate change. Added to this is population growth, which is to say demand, as one of the variables of a more complex issue. Within science fiction, the discussion is not new. One of the most important productions of the year, Dune (Denis Villeneuve), takes place in an arid world, for example. The one who raises Sea of ​​tranquility, one of Netflix’s newest series, is not far from that scenario.

Delving into contemporary references in relation to environmental issues, Mad Max: Fury Road (George Miller, 2015), perhaps one of the most important examples of science fiction and action in recent history, also deals with the subject. Like in this movie, Sea of ​​tranquility poses a similar scenario, the search for water. What is the twist of the screw posed by the Netflix series? Seek her away from known borders. They go to the moon and find something they describe as “lunar water.” The future of humanity depends on it.

This search and management of the resource activates different scenarios. Its creator, Choi Hang Young, tries to remind the viewer that underneath that important drama that is the scarcity of water. It is the result of the human tensions that occur within an elite body responsible for the mission. Then one of the notable points of the Sea of ​​Tranquility, its cast, to support a story at times irregular but that can accompany these days of December.

Sea of ​​Tranquility: a trip to the moon with a trap

In times where trips to the moon seem to be available to more and more people, fewer than those who demand other types of needs, Sea of ​​tranquility insist on this idea. The cast, consisting of Bae Doona, Gong Yoo, Lee Joon, Lee Moo Saeng, Heo Sung Tae, Kil Hae Yeon, Choi Young Woo, Jung Soon Won. Within the cocktail of names, two are likely to be easily located: Gong Yoo and Heo Sung-tae, who played a key role in The Squid Game.

They offer good performances, very Asian style: tension in gazes, silences, escapes towards memories or moments that escape from the linear story and some internal plots to give tension to the story. Although most of the variants are resolved, Sea of ​​tranquility leaves others open, it is not clear if for the viewer to complete the story or because the script left them without conclusion for some reason; like the use of weapons in these types of scenarios, because humanity does not trust itself even if it depends on that relationship to save itself.

To such an extent that from the beginning it is established that very few of those who undertake the journey will survive. Through the 8 episodes, Sea of ​​tranquility He is solving the death of several of them, some due to the lunar water they yearn for and others due to sheer human strength. The thriller works within that register, who will be next? Beyond that it is not very difficult to intuit.

However, you may be penalized by one aspect: how close you are to The Squid Game. Although the history of this series is different, between actors and survival as the axis, it is natural that you think about that series while watching Sea of ​​tranquility. Positions to compare, it will not be well stopped; if, on the contrary, the question is to explore that universe, the actors will accompany the experience.