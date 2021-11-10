Very recently it was announced that the indefinite postponement of ‘Star Wars: Rogue Squadron’, the only announced film of the franchise that had a release date, was announced. In this way, the wait to return to a galaxy far, far away on the big screen will get even longer. It was previously planned that four years would pass from the premiere of ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ until the release of the film of Patty jenkins and now it is not known how long it will be.

In between, Disney has found another unquestionable vein with the live-action series of ‘Star Wars’. ‘The Mandalorian’ was an impressive success, this December will arrive ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ and a few months ago the filming of ‘Obi-Wan’ ended, which was initially born as a feature film to end up becoming a miniseries. In addition, in 2022 will also arrive ‘Andor’, they will be filmed ‘The Acolyte’ and ‘Ahsoka’, although the latter could start filming this year, and a spin-off of ‘Lando’ is underway. Almost nothing.

As you can see, the future of ‘Star Wars’ seems to be on the small screen, being one of the main promoters of Disney +. Now, there are a few announced film projects that we are going to review below, but it seems increasingly clear that they are not a priority.

‘Star Wars: Rogue Squadron’

Announced with great fanfare almost a year ago with the incentive that it was going to be the first film in the saga directed by a woman, ‘Rogue Squadron’ will tell the story of a new generation of pilots of star combat. It is by far the most advanced film project, but Jenkins’ agenda, which has a movie about Cleopatra starring Gal gadot, with which it will also coincide in ‘Wonder Woman 3’, has led Disney to delay its launch.

Taika Waititi film





Waititi already had his first contact with the Star Wars universe directing the last episode of the first season of ‘The Mandalorian’ and in May 2020 it was announced that he was going to direct and co-script a film of the saga. Nothing is known about what is going on and Waititi himself clarified this summer that for now they have a story, but not much else. It is also normal, that he has been very busy with ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, but Everything indicates that it will go a long way.

Film produced by Kevin Feige





In 2019 it was revealed that Kevin Feige, the main thinking head behind the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was working on a new movie of the universe created by George Lucas. The project remains unknown beyond the fact that the script will be carried out by Michael waldron, main responsible for ‘Loki’ and gives me that his second season is a priority above this enigmatic project. Of course, it is still underway, something confirmed by Feige himself this past August.

Rian Johnson’s New Trilogy





Shortly before the premiere of ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’, it was announced that Rian Johnson was going to do in a new trilogy of the franchise, taking care of the creation of it and at least the staging of the first . Since then, the only thing we have known is that the idea was still underway but without specifying anything else. It also looks like it will go a long way, as the filmmaker is currently occupied by ‘Puñales by the back 2’ and ‘Back daggers 3’, for which he will pocket a whopping 100 million dollars.

JD Dillard movie





It was in February 2020 when it was revealed that JD Dillard, director of ‘Hand Games’, was chosen to direct a script for Matt Owens (‘Luke Cage’) within the Star Wars universe. From Deadline it was commented that it was going to take place on the sith planet Exegol, but it was not confirmed and no more details have been released about it.

The future in cinemas today





Disney has yet to move ‘Star Wars: Rogue Squadron’ from its scheduled release date of December 22, 2023But if filming has had to be postponed indefinitely, it’s a matter of time before that changes. In addition, there are two Star Wars films to be defined that should arrive at the end of 2025 and 2027. The thing is that at the time they were scheduled for 2024 and 2026, so it is not convenient to rule out a new postponement or even a cancellation, as which happened at the time with Josh Trank’s feature film about Boba Fett.

In parallel, the number of series within this universe does not stop growing, so it seems that the small screen is the new habitat of the saga. I am clear that it is a matter of time before Disney reactivates its stage on the big screen in a big way and also that it may be a good idea to wait after the bittersweet flavor left by the last trilogy, whose revenues were falling with each new installment, and the failure in box office of ‘Han Solo: A Star Wars Story’ ….