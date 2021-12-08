The series of The last of us, Whose filming is still underway in Canada, it just added a new actor to its prominent cast. Be careful, because it is not just any signing. We talked about Nick Offerman, whom you may know as Ron Swanson in Parks and Recreation. However, he has also participated in Ax Cop, American Body Shop and George lopez, in addition to lending his voice in The Simpsons and in the Lego movies.

Craig mazin, showrunner of The last of us next to Neil Druckmann, confirmed the information through his account Twitter.

Nick Offerman to play Bill, a character with a peculiar character who appeared in the first game of The last of us. At least in the game, it is characterized by being an intermediary to obtain resources. He also shows off his vehicle repair skills. He meets Joel, although both characters seem to have a somewhat uncomfortable relationship that is sustained by favors that Bill himself owes the protagonist. Ellie, for her part, insults him whenever she gets the chance.

Frank, another survivor who accompanied Bill during his time in Lincoln, will also have a presence in the series of The last of us. Its interpretation is provided by Murray bartlett. The aforementioned recently appeared in The White Lotus, an HBO original series.

Bill and Joel ‘The Last of Us’

One of HBO’s biggest goals with The last of us is to try be as faithful as possible to the story created by the PlayStation studio. It is for this reason that the secondary characters have not been forgotten. So far, the cast is made up of Pedro Pascal (Joel), Bella Ramsey (Ellie), Anna Torv (Tess), Gabriel Luna (Tommy), Merle Dandridge (Marlene), Nico Parker (Sarah), Nick Offerman (Bill) and Murray Bartlett (Frank), among others.

At the moment we do not know the release date of The last of us. However, some reports point to the second half of 2022. What is clear is that HBO is throwing the house out the window with this production, which will be one of the most expensive in history.