Many Spider-Man movies have already been made and more to come in the future, but I would dare to say that ‘Spider-Man: A New Universe’ is the best we’ve seen so far. Sony did not take long to give the green light to the sequel and here we bring you the mind-blowing trailer from ‘Spider-Man: Across the Universe (Part 1)’.

What still we do not have it’s a official argument for a film that promises to be the first piece of a most ambitious work. We do know that Miles Morales will be reunited with Gwen Stacy and that Spider-Man 2099, also known by the name of Miguel O’Hara, will have a lot of weight in the film. Beyond that, all unknowns.

Those involved

The duo formed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller has been in charge of writing the script of the film together with David callaham, one of the creators of the saga ‘Los Mercenarios’. A curious choice, without a doubt. For its part, this time the management is in charge of Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers (‘Soul’) and Justin K. Thompson.

Shameik Moore, Jake Johnson and Hailee Steinfeld Miles Morales, Peter Parker and Gwen Stacy will be voiced again in the original version of the film, while Oscar Isaac will be Miguel O’Hara e Issa rae Spider-Woman.

Now we will have to wait for them to continue bringing news, but the best of all is that there is not so much left to see it, since its premiere is scheduled for October 7, 2022.