Nostalgia continues to encourage film productions. Several of the biggest franchises of the 1980s are offering new stories. Predator, the film saga that began in 1987 with the direction of John McTiernan, expanded into novels, fanzines, video games and different sequels. To those other movies a prequel will be added, becoming the seventh film of Predator.

In accordance with information of Collider, The movie Will be called Skull. It will be a prequel, after the productions already presented: Predator 2, Alien vs. Predator, Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem, Predators Y The predator. The outlet had access to these details through the film’s producers, John Davis and John Fox.

Through them information was learned related to the type of character that will star Skull, the tone that the production will have and the expectations that there are in relation to the project. Judging from its appearance in Fortnite and due to its expansion in comic format, it is valid to suspect that Predator is still present in the collective imagination.

What is known about Skull, the next movie by Predator?

One of the first details that the producers revealed has to do with the protagonist of the story. Yes, it will be a woman. This was confirmed by John Davis, explaining that it was an idea that had seemed interesting to them for a while. The first film, Predator, starred Arnold Schwarzenegger. For now there is no more information in relation to who the chosen actress or the profile they are looking for could be.

In relation to the concept of Skull, Davis told Collider: “It goes back to what made the movie work Predator original. It is the ingenuity of a human being who does not give up, who is capable of observing and interpreting in order to defeat a stronger, more powerful and well-armed force ”.

How could that idea be developed? It is still anticipated to say so, but the other producer, John Fox, gave some clues about it: “It looks more like The Revenant [El renacido] than any canon movie Predator“. This new movie in the franchise Predator It is written by Patrick Aison and directed by Dan Trachtenberg.

About the director, Fox commented to Collider: “By watching him work on a daily basis, we better understand what his vision is like and how unique it is. He has his own language, he’s fresh, cool and interesting.” Regarding the script, the producer did not offer further details.

Skull it is still under development. Therefore, it is not clear when the first images of the film will be available or the approximate release date. However, it is estimated that it will be for 2022.

Brief information on previous productions

There are six productions of Predator. Three of them are related to each other, while two are part of a different narrative gap to the original production.

Predator (1987)

The begining of everything. It is considered the best film in the franchise according to specialized critics. The film was directed by John McTiernan. The script was done by Jim Thomas and John Thomas.

Predator 2 (1990)

Three years after the first, Stephen Hopkins directed the second. The script was developed, again, by Jim Thomas and John Thomas.

Alien vs. Predator (2004)

It took 14 years to have news about the franchise. Came through crossover. This film was directed by Paul WS Anderson, who also wrote the script.

Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem (2007)

The sequel to the previous production came three years later. It was directed by the brothers and Strause and was written by Shane Salerno.

Predators (2010)

It was directed by Nimród Antal. The script for this production was developed by four hands, by Alex Litvak and Michael Finch.

The predator (2018)

To date, the most recent update for the franchise. This one is related to Predator 1 and 2. It was directed by Shane Black, who also wrote the script with Fred Dekker.

This franchise, within contemporary cinema, gathers a significant number of followers around it. It is common for it to be mentioned as one of the outstanding sagas as far as science fiction is concerned. But nevertheless, the development of several of the films can be interpreted as a more commercial rather than a plot search. The latter does not favor the construction or development of his narrative universe. It remains to see if Skull It serves to give another direction to the productions or not.