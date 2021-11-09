The sequel to Dune will start filming in mid-2022

In case you weren’t aware, last week Legendary Pictures made official the sequel to Dune, which will be premiering on October 20, 2023. With the pandemic, it is a bit difficult to make plans for the filming of many films, however, one of its producers confirmed the exact date on which this second part will start production.

In accordance with Josh Encinias, journalist for The Film Stage, one of the film’s producers revealed that it will be the July 18, 2022 when filming begins for the sequel to Dune. This information was obtained after attending a special screening of the film, which also included a question and answer session.

Dune grossed nearly $ 41 million during its opening weekend in theaters around the world, setting a new record for Warner Bros. for pandemic releases. It is also worth considering that Dune was released simultaneously in HBO Max at no additional cost. Till the date, Dune It has recorded nearly $ 84 million at the domestic box office, and $ 246.5 billion at the international box office.

Editor’s note: All of us who saw Dune know that this movie was always meant to have more than one part. There are still many pending questions to answer, in addition to that if we consider the success that the film had at the box office, it is easy to assume that its producers wanted to start with its sequel as soon as possible.

Via: IGN