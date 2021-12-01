Senators of the Upper House of Mexico took a WhatsApp workshop To use the application safely and responsibly, we will tell you what else they taught them.

The Senate of Mexico and WhatsApp, gave the members of the Upper House the workshop ‘How to protect yourself on WhatsApp: tools and functions to stay safe and use the application responsibly’, this with the aim of sharing tips and security tools of the application.

This is what the Senators of Mexico were taught in the WhatsApp Workshop

The Senate of Mexico and WhatsApp gave a free and virtual workshop ‘How to protect yourself in WhatsApp: tools and features to stay safe and use the app responsibly ‘, in two sessions with around 60 attendees.

According to the statement, “The Senate of Mexico and WhatsApp share security concerns of the members of the Upper House ”

The workshop focused on the configuration and use of the security and privacy tools available in the WhatsApp app, such as the possibility of registering the verification in two steps, configuring the profile photo of the users so that it cannot be seen by any contact, among other recommendations.

For instance, in case the account of a WhatsApp user is compromised, it is recommended to send an email to support@whatsapp.com, telling in detail what happened. The subject of the email must be “False / stolen account” and must include the compromised number in international format (+52 …). And wait for the answer of the support of WhatsApp.

In addition, Paloma Szerman, public policy manager of WhatsApp in Latin America, shared with the workshop attendees the efforts that the application makes to help prevent and combat misuse of the app, including misinformation practices.