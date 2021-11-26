Sources in the Upper House estimate that next week, Victoria Rodríguez will go to the premises to appear before the legislators and later be approved for the position.

Rodríguez Ceja will replace Alejandro Díaz de León at the central bank and will become the first woman to lead the institution.

Economists consulted by Expansión have questioned the lack of experience in monetary policy of the still undersecretary of Expenditures of the Ministry of Finance.

“Of course, now the type of tasks that are carried out are highly complex issues from a technical point of view, it is necessary to understand very well what is happening with the financial markets, with the labor market, etc. The governor and members of the governing board has relations with monetary and financial authorities of other countries, “said Adrián de la Garza, chief economist at Citibanamex.

Rodríguez Ceja has a degree in Economics from the Instituto Tecnológico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey (ITESM) and a Master’s degree in Economics from El Colegio de México (Colmex).

It has been developed in the area of ​​public finance, highlighting its participation in budgetary, financial and debt issues.

On Wednesday afternoon, she said that if she is approved for the post, she will respect the autonomy of Banxico and that she will not touch the international reserves.