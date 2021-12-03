Economists consulted by Expansión have questioned Rodríguez Ceja’s lack of experience in monetary policy.

For Citibanamex, the person in charge of Banxico must have experience to understand the issues of monetary policy decision and an approach to other central banks would pay off in confidence.

“Of course, now the type of tasks that are carried out are highly complex issues from a technical point of view, you have to understand very well what is happening with the financial markets, with the labor market, etc. The governor and members of the governing board has relationships with monetary and financial authorities of other countries, “said Adrián de la Garza, Citibanamex Chief Economist, recently.

During her appearance before the Senate, this Wednesday, Victoria Rodríguez said that her professional experience is “closely linked to macroeconomic knowledge and intense practice in the fiscal, financial and monetary field.”

Rodríguez Ceja has a degree in Economics from the Instituto Tecnológico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey (ITESM) and a Master’s degree in Economics from Colmex.

He has worked in the public finance area, highlighting his participation in budgetary, financial and debt issues.